753 Diamond St
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

753 Diamond St

753 Diamond Street · No Longer Available
Location

753 Diamond Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Walking Distance to Pacific Beach!, Charming Two Bedroom/Two and a Half Bathrooms 2 Story Apartment,-Available Now!,

753 Diamond St is close to Oscar Mexican Seafood, Thrusters Lounge, Pacific Beach with quick access to Mission Blvd.

Unit Features:
- 2 bed/2.5 bathrooms apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and electric range/oven, microwave and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner, electric heating system
- Private balcony
- Ceiling fan
- Washer and dryer
- Fireplace
- Double pane windows
- Individual garage

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- All utilities under residents name
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/753-Diamond-St-San-Diego-CA-92109

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5501304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

