Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Walking Distance to Pacific Beach!, Charming Two Bedroom/Two and a Half Bathrooms 2 Story Apartment,-Available Now!,



753 Diamond St is close to Oscar Mexican Seafood, Thrusters Lounge, Pacific Beach with quick access to Mission Blvd.



Unit Features:

- 2 bed/2.5 bathrooms apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and electric range/oven, microwave and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner, electric heating system

- Private balcony

- Ceiling fan

- Washer and dryer

- Fireplace

- Double pane windows

- Individual garage



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- All utilities under residents name

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/753-Diamond-St-San-Diego-CA-92109



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5501304)