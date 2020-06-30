Amenities
Walking Distance to Pacific Beach!, Charming Two Bedroom/Two and a Half Bathrooms 2 Story Apartment,-Available Now!,
753 Diamond St is close to Oscar Mexican Seafood, Thrusters Lounge, Pacific Beach with quick access to Mission Blvd.
Unit Features:
- 2 bed/2.5 bathrooms apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and electric range/oven, microwave and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner, electric heating system
- Private balcony
- Ceiling fan
- Washer and dryer
- Fireplace
- Double pane windows
- Individual garage
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- All utilities under residents name
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/753-Diamond-St-San-Diego-CA-92109
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
