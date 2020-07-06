7525 Charmant Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities internet cafe gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking internet access pet friendly

Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom top floor condo at Verano! Ultra private, corner unit that is very light and bright. This property has been renovated with new carpet, granite counters, travertine tile, and new dual paned windows. There is also a private balcony, fireplace an in unit washer/dryer. There is lots of storage and closet space. Enjoy sprawling greenery & walking trails, 2 pools, BBQ station, spas, gym & Internet Cafe! The Verano complex is walking distance to everything, conveniently located off the I-5, close proximity to UCSD, UTC Mall, the beach, Birch Aquarium, bus stops, Scripps, La Jolla VA, restaurants, bars and many shopping centers. 1 assigned underground parking space is included and an additional guest parking pass. Pet allowed at this property. Water and trash are included in the rent.

DRE 01197438



https://utopiamanagement.com/properties/san-diego-property-management-7525-charmant-dr-106



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.