Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:48 AM

7525 Charmant Drive

7525 Charmant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7525 Charmant Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom top floor condo at Verano! Ultra private, corner unit that is very light and bright. This property has been renovated with new carpet, granite counters, travertine tile, and new dual paned windows. There is also a private balcony, fireplace an in unit washer/dryer. There is lots of storage and closet space. Enjoy sprawling greenery & walking trails, 2 pools, BBQ station, spas, gym & Internet Cafe! The Verano complex is walking distance to everything, conveniently located off the I-5, close proximity to UCSD, UTC Mall, the beach, Birch Aquarium, bus stops, Scripps, La Jolla VA, restaurants, bars and many shopping centers. 1 assigned underground parking space is included and an additional guest parking pass. Pet allowed at this property. Water and trash are included in the rent.
DRE 01197438

https://utopiamanagement.com/properties/san-diego-property-management-7525-charmant-dr-106

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7525 Charmant Drive have any available units?
7525 Charmant Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7525 Charmant Drive have?
Some of 7525 Charmant Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7525 Charmant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7525 Charmant Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7525 Charmant Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7525 Charmant Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7525 Charmant Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7525 Charmant Drive offers parking.
Does 7525 Charmant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7525 Charmant Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7525 Charmant Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7525 Charmant Drive has a pool.
Does 7525 Charmant Drive have accessible units?
No, 7525 Charmant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7525 Charmant Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7525 Charmant Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

