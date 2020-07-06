7525 Charmant Drive

Amenities
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom top floor condo at Verano! Ultra private, corner unit that is very light and bright. This property has been renovated with new carpet, granite counters, travertine tile, and new dual paned windows. There is also a private balcony, fireplace an in unit washer/dryer. There is lots of storage and closet space. Enjoy sprawling greenery & walking trails, 2 pools, BBQ station, spas, gym & Internet Cafe! The Verano complex is walking distance to everything, conveniently located off the I-5, close proximity to UCSD, UTC Mall, the beach, Birch Aquarium, bus stops, Scripps, La Jolla VA, restaurants, bars and many shopping centers. 1 assigned underground parking space is included and an additional guest parking pass. Pet allowed at this property. Water and trash are included in the rent.
DRE 01197438
https://utopiamanagement.com/properties/san-diego-property-management-7525-charmant-dr-106
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
