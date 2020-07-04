750-117 State St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool guest parking hot tub lobby

First floor one bedroom unit in an upscale downtown complex. - First floor one bedroom unit in an upscale downtown complex. This centrally located unit is perfect for anyone who wants to be downtown.



Large one bedroom with a gas fireplace in the living room, large enclosed private patio and storage closet. Washer and dryer in unit. Central a/c.



Unit comes with one assigned spot and also has guest parking. Complex has a 24 hour Lobby Attendant, pool, spa, gated entry and secured parking.



Water& Trash paid by HOA.



$225 move in fee & $200 refundable move in deposit charged by the HOA is tenants responsibility. You must schedule your move in with the Lobby Attendant a minimum of 7 days prior to your move and complete their required paperwork.



(RLNE5685471)