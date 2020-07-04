All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

750-117 State St

750 State St · No Longer Available
Location

750 State St, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
First floor one bedroom unit in an upscale downtown complex. - First floor one bedroom unit in an upscale downtown complex. This centrally located unit is perfect for anyone who wants to be downtown.

Large one bedroom with a gas fireplace in the living room, large enclosed private patio and storage closet. Washer and dryer in unit. Central a/c.

Unit comes with one assigned spot and also has guest parking. Complex has a 24 hour Lobby Attendant, pool, spa, gated entry and secured parking.

Water& Trash paid by HOA.

$225 move in fee & $200 refundable move in deposit charged by the HOA is tenants responsibility. You must schedule your move in with the Lobby Attendant a minimum of 7 days prior to your move and complete their required paperwork.

(RLNE5685471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750-117 State St have any available units?
750-117 State St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 750-117 State St have?
Some of 750-117 State St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750-117 State St currently offering any rent specials?
750-117 State St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750-117 State St pet-friendly?
Yes, 750-117 State St is pet friendly.
Does 750-117 State St offer parking?
Yes, 750-117 State St offers parking.
Does 750-117 State St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750-117 State St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750-117 State St have a pool?
Yes, 750-117 State St has a pool.
Does 750-117 State St have accessible units?
No, 750-117 State St does not have accessible units.
Does 750-117 State St have units with dishwashers?
No, 750-117 State St does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

