749 Golden Sands Pl

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

3 BR + Loft/ 2.5 BA 1973 SQFT Ocean View/ San Diego Home - Beautiful home in the community of Ocean View Hills. The home contains many upgrades that include tile flooring and laundry room. The kitchen features a pantry and the open floor plan opens to a private backyard with a built in BBQ and fireplace. The house also features an upstairs loft which is ideal for a home office or den. The property also has a Large two car garage. The property is conveniently located close to local parks (Ocean View Hills Neighborhood Park) and has easy access to the 805 Freeway.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: all utilities



No Pets Allowed



