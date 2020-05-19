All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

749 Golden Sands Pl

749 Golden Sands Place · No Longer Available
Location

749 Golden Sands Place, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 BR + Loft/ 2.5 BA 1973 SQFT Ocean View/ San Diego Home - Beautiful home in the community of Ocean View Hills. The home contains many upgrades that include tile flooring and laundry room. The kitchen features a pantry and the open floor plan opens to a private backyard with a built in BBQ and fireplace. The house also features an upstairs loft which is ideal for a home office or den. The property also has a Large two car garage. The property is conveniently located close to local parks (Ocean View Hills Neighborhood Park) and has easy access to the 805 Freeway.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities

No Pets Allowed

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:

http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5222364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 Golden Sands Pl have any available units?
749 Golden Sands Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 749 Golden Sands Pl have?
Some of 749 Golden Sands Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 Golden Sands Pl currently offering any rent specials?
749 Golden Sands Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 Golden Sands Pl pet-friendly?
No, 749 Golden Sands Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 749 Golden Sands Pl offer parking?
Yes, 749 Golden Sands Pl offers parking.
Does 749 Golden Sands Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 749 Golden Sands Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 Golden Sands Pl have a pool?
No, 749 Golden Sands Pl does not have a pool.
Does 749 Golden Sands Pl have accessible units?
No, 749 Golden Sands Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 749 Golden Sands Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 749 Golden Sands Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

