San Diego, CA
7416 Monte Vista Ave.
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

7416 Monte Vista Ave.

7416 Monte Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7416 Monte Vista Avenue, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7416 Monte Vista Ave. Available 09/04/19 Marine Street Beach Cottage - Ocean Views & Walk to All! - Enjoy coastal living in this classic beach cottage with beautiful ocean views. This is a spacious one bedroom property with views from the large balcony, living room, and kitchen. The bedroom and den/office are located off the main hallway towards the back of the home with access to the courtyard. Included is a detached garage, washer/dryer, and ocean breezes.

Located walking distance from downtown La Jolla, The Cove, Marine St. beach and multiple shops and eateries. Access to the 5 and 52 freeway are just a few minutes away. Your new home is waiting!

Terms:
1 Year Min. Lease
Move in Costs: Security Deposit + 1st Month's rent
Tenants Pay: Gas, Electric, Cable
Landscaping, Trash, & Water Included
1 Pet allowed (Extra deposit required)
No Co-Signers

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

**Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained.**

(RLNE4431297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7416 Monte Vista Ave. have any available units?
7416 Monte Vista Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7416 Monte Vista Ave. have?
Some of 7416 Monte Vista Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7416 Monte Vista Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7416 Monte Vista Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7416 Monte Vista Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7416 Monte Vista Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7416 Monte Vista Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7416 Monte Vista Ave. offers parking.
Does 7416 Monte Vista Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7416 Monte Vista Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7416 Monte Vista Ave. have a pool?
No, 7416 Monte Vista Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7416 Monte Vista Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7416 Monte Vista Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7416 Monte Vista Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7416 Monte Vista Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
