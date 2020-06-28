Amenities
7416 Monte Vista Ave. Available 09/04/19 Marine Street Beach Cottage - Ocean Views & Walk to All! - Enjoy coastal living in this classic beach cottage with beautiful ocean views. This is a spacious one bedroom property with views from the large balcony, living room, and kitchen. The bedroom and den/office are located off the main hallway towards the back of the home with access to the courtyard. Included is a detached garage, washer/dryer, and ocean breezes.
Located walking distance from downtown La Jolla, The Cove, Marine St. beach and multiple shops and eateries. Access to the 5 and 52 freeway are just a few minutes away. Your new home is waiting!
Terms:
1 Year Min. Lease
Move in Costs: Security Deposit + 1st Month's rent
Tenants Pay: Gas, Electric, Cable
Landscaping, Trash, & Water Included
1 Pet allowed (Extra deposit required)
No Co-Signers
