Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7416 Monte Vista Ave. Available 09/04/19 Marine Street Beach Cottage - Ocean Views & Walk to All! - Enjoy coastal living in this classic beach cottage with beautiful ocean views. This is a spacious one bedroom property with views from the large balcony, living room, and kitchen. The bedroom and den/office are located off the main hallway towards the back of the home with access to the courtyard. Included is a detached garage, washer/dryer, and ocean breezes.



Located walking distance from downtown La Jolla, The Cove, Marine St. beach and multiple shops and eateries. Access to the 5 and 52 freeway are just a few minutes away. Your new home is waiting!



Terms:

1 Year Min. Lease

Move in Costs: Security Deposit + 1st Month's rent

Tenants Pay: Gas, Electric, Cable

Landscaping, Trash, & Water Included

1 Pet allowed (Extra deposit required)

No Co-Signers



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



**Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained.**



(RLNE4431297)