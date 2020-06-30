All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

734 Verona Ct

734 Verona Court · No Longer Available
Location

734 Verona Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
UNFURNISHED. 1-yr min lease. Live the California Dream in this stunning unit w/addt'l 250 sq ft private 360 degree stunning views from Rooftop Deck to entertain and enjoy ocean views. 2nd story unit provides endless light, open views, steps to sandy Mission Beach, Ocean Front Walk, and Sail Bay. Walk to restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Single parking space, shared laundry between 2 units. This charming home provides you the best beach lifestyle. Just stay home! TV and Rooftop furniture remain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 Verona Ct have any available units?
734 Verona Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 Verona Ct have?
Some of 734 Verona Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 Verona Ct currently offering any rent specials?
734 Verona Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 Verona Ct pet-friendly?
No, 734 Verona Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 734 Verona Ct offer parking?
Yes, 734 Verona Ct offers parking.
Does 734 Verona Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 Verona Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 Verona Ct have a pool?
No, 734 Verona Ct does not have a pool.
Does 734 Verona Ct have accessible units?
No, 734 Verona Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 734 Verona Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 Verona Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

