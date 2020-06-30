734 Verona Ct

Amenities

UNFURNISHED. 1-yr min lease. Live the California Dream in this stunning unit w/addt'l 250 sq ft private 360 degree stunning views from Rooftop Deck to entertain and enjoy ocean views. 2nd story unit provides endless light, open views, steps to sandy Mission Beach, Ocean Front Walk, and Sail Bay. Walk to restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Single parking space, shared laundry between 2 units. This charming home provides you the best beach lifestyle. Just stay home! TV and Rooftop furniture remain.