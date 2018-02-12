727 S 30th St

Amenities
Please see Virtual Walkthrough: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vJ8avHtCf3C&brand=0
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in San Diego. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: heat and air conditioning. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 17th 2020. $1,900/month rent. $1,900 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Mark at 858-371-1502 to learn more.