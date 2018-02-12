All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 727 S 30th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
727 S 30th St
Last updated March 20 2020 at 7:18 AM

727 S 30th St

727 S 30th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

727 S 30th St, San Diego, CA 92113
Logan Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Please see Virtual Walkthrough: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vJ8avHtCf3C&brand=0
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in San Diego. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: heat and air conditioning. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 17th 2020. $1,900/month rent. $1,900 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Mark at 858-371-1502 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 S 30th St have any available units?
727 S 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 S 30th St have?
Some of 727 S 30th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 S 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
727 S 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 S 30th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 S 30th St is pet friendly.
Does 727 S 30th St offer parking?
Yes, 727 S 30th St offers parking.
Does 727 S 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 S 30th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 S 30th St have a pool?
No, 727 S 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 727 S 30th St have accessible units?
No, 727 S 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 727 S 30th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 S 30th St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University