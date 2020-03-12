All apartments in San Diego
7235 Calabria Court Unit 94
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

7235 Calabria Court Unit 94

7235 Calabria Court · No Longer Available
Location

7235 Calabria Court, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
7235 Calabria Court Unit 94 Available 06/22/19 - Light and bright 2 bed 2 bath condo with cathedral ceilings, cozy fireplace, and in-unit laundry. Kitchen walk-in pantry & breakfast bar. Master bedroom features two closets, one is a walk-in closet. Condo is in an HOA community that has pools, jacuzzi, and green walking paths.

Attached single-car garage and one parking space.
Large balcony off master bedroom and living room.

Located across the street from Nobel Recreation Center Playground and North University Branch Library. Walking distance to CVS shopping center and eateries, and a few minutes drive from University of California, San Diego (UCSD), Westfield UTC mall, shopping and more. Easy access to 805 freeway.

Water, sewer, trash included.
Tenant to pay gas and electric.
1 year lease preferred.
Security deposit equal to 1 month rent.

Condo available end of June.
Showings by appointment only. Please call 760-602-0221

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4887329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7235 Calabria Court Unit 94 have any available units?
7235 Calabria Court Unit 94 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7235 Calabria Court Unit 94 have?
Some of 7235 Calabria Court Unit 94's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7235 Calabria Court Unit 94 currently offering any rent specials?
7235 Calabria Court Unit 94 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7235 Calabria Court Unit 94 pet-friendly?
No, 7235 Calabria Court Unit 94 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7235 Calabria Court Unit 94 offer parking?
Yes, 7235 Calabria Court Unit 94 offers parking.
Does 7235 Calabria Court Unit 94 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7235 Calabria Court Unit 94 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7235 Calabria Court Unit 94 have a pool?
Yes, 7235 Calabria Court Unit 94 has a pool.
Does 7235 Calabria Court Unit 94 have accessible units?
No, 7235 Calabria Court Unit 94 does not have accessible units.
Does 7235 Calabria Court Unit 94 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7235 Calabria Court Unit 94 does not have units with dishwashers.
