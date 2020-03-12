Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

7235 Calabria Court Unit 94 Available 06/22/19 - Light and bright 2 bed 2 bath condo with cathedral ceilings, cozy fireplace, and in-unit laundry. Kitchen walk-in pantry & breakfast bar. Master bedroom features two closets, one is a walk-in closet. Condo is in an HOA community that has pools, jacuzzi, and green walking paths.



Attached single-car garage and one parking space.

Large balcony off master bedroom and living room.



Located across the street from Nobel Recreation Center Playground and North University Branch Library. Walking distance to CVS shopping center and eateries, and a few minutes drive from University of California, San Diego (UCSD), Westfield UTC mall, shopping and more. Easy access to 805 freeway.



Water, sewer, trash included.

Tenant to pay gas and electric.

1 year lease preferred.

Security deposit equal to 1 month rent.



Condo available end of June.

Showings by appointment only. Please call 760-602-0221



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4887329)