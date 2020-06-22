721 Boundary Street

Amenities

Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Near Downtown San Diego for Rent - Open House Showing!! Wed Jan 23rd 4:00pm-5:30pm Please come to view property if you are interested in renting this unit. It won't last!!



Please note: Rental is not approved for section 8.



This single family home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and lots of space. Polished wood flooring throughout the living room and entrance make for a perfect entertaining place. The kitchen features tons of counter space, granite countertops, and all appliances stay. The bedrooms are all large, especially the master bedroom. New carpeting and paint throughout the home! The front yard is large and fully fenced, and the house is situated directly across the street from a park.



PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.



Michelle Noll

Durante and Rich Real Estate

CALBRE# 014565695



(RLNE2246672)