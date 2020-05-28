720 South Gregory Street

Amenities
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath house with fenced front yard! Great kitchen with all appliances and granite counters! Large and open living and dining room with ceiling fan. Tile flooring through-out, NO CARPETS!
Utilities Included: NONE
Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Microwave Dishwasher Washer and Dryer
Additional Lease Information: Shared Driveway
Cats Allowed: Yes
Dogs Allowed: Small Only
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available 2/1/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
