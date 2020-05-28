All apartments in San Diego
720 South Gregory Street
720 South Gregory Street

720 South Gregory Street · No Longer Available
Location

720 South Gregory Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Logan Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath house with fenced front yard! Great kitchen with all appliances and granite counters! Large and open living and dining room with ceiling fan. Tile flooring through-out, NO CARPETS!

Utilities Included: NONE

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Microwave Dishwasher Washer and Dryer

Additional Lease Information: Shared Driveway

Cats Allowed: Yes
Dogs Allowed: Small Only

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available 2/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 South Gregory Street have any available units?
720 South Gregory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 South Gregory Street have?
Some of 720 South Gregory Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 South Gregory Street currently offering any rent specials?
720 South Gregory Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 South Gregory Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 South Gregory Street is pet friendly.
Does 720 South Gregory Street offer parking?
No, 720 South Gregory Street does not offer parking.
Does 720 South Gregory Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 South Gregory Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 South Gregory Street have a pool?
No, 720 South Gregory Street does not have a pool.
Does 720 South Gregory Street have accessible units?
No, 720 South Gregory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 720 South Gregory Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 South Gregory Street has units with dishwashers.
