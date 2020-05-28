720 South Gregory Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan some paid utils

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath house with fenced front yard! Great kitchen with all appliances and granite counters! Large and open living and dining room with ceiling fan. Tile flooring through-out, NO CARPETS!



Utilities Included: NONE



Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Microwave Dishwasher Washer and Dryer



Additional Lease Information: Shared Driveway



Cats Allowed: Yes

Dogs Allowed: Small Only



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available 2/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

