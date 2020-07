Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The single level home on a cul-de-sac with a great backyard and canyon view. 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths, 1,396 square feet. Tile roof, vaulted ceiling, user-friendly floor plan layout, central air and heat, 2-car garage. Upgrades include new windows, granite, vaulted ceilings and master bathroom. Enjoy entertaining in the backyard under the covered patio with breezes from canyon view. Easy access to freeways, shopping, restaurants and schools. Please send email to: tjutongzhao@gmail.com