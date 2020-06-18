All apartments in San Diego
7110 Calabria Ct #C

7110 Calabria Court · (858) 578-7284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7110 Calabria Court, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7110 Calabria Ct #C · Avail. now

$2,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1619 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath- Dual Master Townhome in UTC- Renaissance Avanti - Virtual tour available at www.ampropman.com. Click on Vacancies and Rental Applications to view

Beautiful Renaissance Avanti Tri-level townhouse with 2 master bedrooms. Attached 2 car garage with extra storage. New wood laminate flooring installed in Living, Dining & Family rooms, with carpeting in upstairs areas. Fireplace in Living room, has entertainment center installed, recessed lighting, cathedral ceilings, patio door to private front patio area, on ground floor entry level. Second level has dining room that over looks living room area. Family room is open to the kitchen area and to balcony. Kitchen has Jenn-Air appliances with newer refrigerator, built in microwave oven, stove & dishwasher with double sink that has big window overlooking balcony. Central AC and heat. Half bath for guest on this second level. Upstairs is the Master bedroom with dual-paned windows and fan, huge walk in closet, tub and shower, double sink vanity with lots of storage and linen cabinet. Hallway between bedrooms has laundry closet with full sized washer and dryer. Second master bedroom has dual-paned windows with mirrored closet doors and its own bathroom with big shower stall. Beautiful pool area, heated pool, plenty of guest parking, close to neighborhood shopping center, banks, Westfield Shopping center, parks, Renaissance green area, public library, UCSD, easy freeway access (I-805 and I-15), only minutes to the beaches of La Jolla and Del Mar

Property is vacant and available for showings. Please contact Meridian Property Management to schedule viewing.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic#01856665

(RLNE2571216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7110 Calabria Ct #C have any available units?
7110 Calabria Ct #C has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7110 Calabria Ct #C have?
Some of 7110 Calabria Ct #C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7110 Calabria Ct #C currently offering any rent specials?
7110 Calabria Ct #C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7110 Calabria Ct #C pet-friendly?
No, 7110 Calabria Ct #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7110 Calabria Ct #C offer parking?
Yes, 7110 Calabria Ct #C does offer parking.
Does 7110 Calabria Ct #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7110 Calabria Ct #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7110 Calabria Ct #C have a pool?
Yes, 7110 Calabria Ct #C has a pool.
Does 7110 Calabria Ct #C have accessible units?
No, 7110 Calabria Ct #C does not have accessible units.
Does 7110 Calabria Ct #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7110 Calabria Ct #C has units with dishwashers.
