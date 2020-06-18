7110 Calabria Ct #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath- Dual Master Townhome in UTC- Renaissance Avanti - Virtual tour available at www.ampropman.com. Click on Vacancies and Rental Applications to view



Beautiful Renaissance Avanti Tri-level townhouse with 2 master bedrooms. Attached 2 car garage with extra storage. New wood laminate flooring installed in Living, Dining & Family rooms, with carpeting in upstairs areas. Fireplace in Living room, has entertainment center installed, recessed lighting, cathedral ceilings, patio door to private front patio area, on ground floor entry level. Second level has dining room that over looks living room area. Family room is open to the kitchen area and to balcony. Kitchen has Jenn-Air appliances with newer refrigerator, built in microwave oven, stove & dishwasher with double sink that has big window overlooking balcony. Central AC and heat. Half bath for guest on this second level. Upstairs is the Master bedroom with dual-paned windows and fan, huge walk in closet, tub and shower, double sink vanity with lots of storage and linen cabinet. Hallway between bedrooms has laundry closet with full sized washer and dryer. Second master bedroom has dual-paned windows with mirrored closet doors and its own bathroom with big shower stall. Beautiful pool area, heated pool, plenty of guest parking, close to neighborhood shopping center, banks, Westfield Shopping center, parks, Renaissance green area, public library, UCSD, easy freeway access (I-805 and I-15), only minutes to the beaches of La Jolla and Del Mar



Property is vacant and available for showings. Please contact Meridian Property Management to schedule viewing.



www.ampropman.com



