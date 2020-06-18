All apartments in San Diego
7047 Camino Degrazia 183

7047 Camino Degrazia · (619) 997-2883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7047 Camino Degrazia, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 183 · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1271 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
COMPLETE MAKEOVER! 3BR/2BA - Property Id: 259124

This condo has had a COMPLETE MAKEOVER! New vinyl wood flooring, new granite counters, SS appliances, new a/c, new bathrooms, new lights and new window coverings. Includes washer/dryer and 2-car tandem garage. A large patio to entertain, relax and enjoy the views of Mission Valley.
Complex has pool, spa, bbq's and workout room included. EV charging station additional $50/mo.
It sits high on the hill overlooking Mission Valley and the Fashion Valley shopping center with shopping, movie theaters, restaurants, walking trails, golf course and so much more.
Easy access to freeways, bus and the trolley.
Will consider a cat or small dog with extra deposit.

Professionally managed by Everview Properties Inc.
CaDRE #02089407
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259124
Property Id 259124

(RLNE5852526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7047 Camino Degrazia 183 have any available units?
7047 Camino Degrazia 183 has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7047 Camino Degrazia 183 have?
Some of 7047 Camino Degrazia 183's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7047 Camino Degrazia 183 currently offering any rent specials?
7047 Camino Degrazia 183 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7047 Camino Degrazia 183 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7047 Camino Degrazia 183 is pet friendly.
Does 7047 Camino Degrazia 183 offer parking?
Yes, 7047 Camino Degrazia 183 does offer parking.
Does 7047 Camino Degrazia 183 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7047 Camino Degrazia 183 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7047 Camino Degrazia 183 have a pool?
Yes, 7047 Camino Degrazia 183 has a pool.
Does 7047 Camino Degrazia 183 have accessible units?
No, 7047 Camino Degrazia 183 does not have accessible units.
Does 7047 Camino Degrazia 183 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7047 Camino Degrazia 183 has units with dishwashers.
