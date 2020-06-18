7047 Camino Degrazia 183

Amenities
COMPLETE MAKEOVER! 3BR/2BA - Property Id: 259124
This condo has had a COMPLETE MAKEOVER! New vinyl wood flooring, new granite counters, SS appliances, new a/c, new bathrooms, new lights and new window coverings. Includes washer/dryer and 2-car tandem garage. A large patio to entertain, relax and enjoy the views of Mission Valley.
Complex has pool, spa, bbq's and workout room included. EV charging station additional $50/mo.
It sits high on the hill overlooking Mission Valley and the Fashion Valley shopping center with shopping, movie theaters, restaurants, walking trails, golf course and so much more.
Easy access to freeways, bus and the trolley.
Will consider a cat or small dog with extra deposit.
