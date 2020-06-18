7047 Camino Degrazia 183

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

COMPLETE MAKEOVER! 3BR/2BA - Property Id: 259124



This condo has had a COMPLETE MAKEOVER! New vinyl wood flooring, new granite counters, SS appliances, new a/c, new bathrooms, new lights and new window coverings. Includes washer/dryer and 2-car tandem garage. A large patio to entertain, relax and enjoy the views of Mission Valley.

Complex has pool, spa, bbq's and workout room included. EV charging station additional $50/mo.

It sits high on the hill overlooking Mission Valley and the Fashion Valley shopping center with shopping, movie theaters, restaurants, walking trails, golf course and so much more.

Easy access to freeways, bus and the trolley.

Will consider a cat or small dog with extra deposit.



Professionally managed by Everview Properties Inc.

CaDRE #02089407

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259124

Property Id 259124



(RLNE5852526)