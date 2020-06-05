All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
6979 Camino Pacheco
San Diego
Linda Vista
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6979 Camino Pacheco, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
Lovely Furnished Spacious 3 bed, 3 bath Townhouse in Mission Valley. - Come home to a beautiful 1700 sq. ft. fully furnished townhome, one of San Diego premiere areas (Fashion Hills) in the heart of San Diego.
You will be greeted by an art-filled and sun bright open living area perfect for entertaining. The park-like setting and views are a breath of fresh air, offering privacy and exclusivity. The master bedroom with its king size bed and the attached patio is perfect for winding down. The open kitchen has tons of storage with its large pantry.

The home's amenities are as follows:
Private patio
Air conditioning, washer/dryer
Business grade internet and smart TVs
Dishwasher, microwave oven, linens, kitchenware
Garage, plus three off-street parking spaces
Pool, spa, lighted tennis courts in complex
Low density, low noise, security system,

The neighborhood location, location:
Less than five minutes away: San Diego high-end Fashion Valley Shopping Center, 38 theater screens, 18-hole championship golf course and driving ranges, jogging and biking trails along San Diego River to Mission Bay. Largest YMCA in San Diego with two pools, work out rooms, basketball court, not to mention (two trolley stops, and three Starbucks)
Ten minutes away Little Italy with over 50 restaurants, famous Balboa Park, its museums, theaters and zoo, Old Town, Gaslight, North Park, Beaches. It is in the center of what is happening and fun.

2 MONTHS MINIMUM

Rent $3250
Security Deposit $3250
Cleaning Fee $250
Application Fee $40 per applicant
DRE Broker license 01299197

(RLNE1870149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6979 Camino Pacheco have any available units?
6979 Camino Pacheco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6979 Camino Pacheco have?
Some of 6979 Camino Pacheco's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6979 Camino Pacheco currently offering any rent specials?
6979 Camino Pacheco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6979 Camino Pacheco pet-friendly?
No, 6979 Camino Pacheco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6979 Camino Pacheco offer parking?
Yes, 6979 Camino Pacheco offers parking.
Does 6979 Camino Pacheco have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6979 Camino Pacheco offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6979 Camino Pacheco have a pool?
Yes, 6979 Camino Pacheco has a pool.
Does 6979 Camino Pacheco have accessible units?
No, 6979 Camino Pacheco does not have accessible units.
Does 6979 Camino Pacheco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6979 Camino Pacheco has units with dishwashers.
