6979 Camino Pacheco

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub internet access media room tennis court

Lovely Furnished Spacious 3 bed, 3 bath Townhouse in Mission Valley. - Come home to a beautiful 1700 sq. ft. fully furnished townhome, one of San Diego premiere areas (Fashion Hills) in the heart of San Diego.

You will be greeted by an art-filled and sun bright open living area perfect for entertaining. The park-like setting and views are a breath of fresh air, offering privacy and exclusivity. The master bedroom with its king size bed and the attached patio is perfect for winding down. The open kitchen has tons of storage with its large pantry.



The home's amenities are as follows:

Private patio

Air conditioning, washer/dryer

Business grade internet and smart TVs

Dishwasher, microwave oven, linens, kitchenware

Garage, plus three off-street parking spaces

Pool, spa, lighted tennis courts in complex

Low density, low noise, security system,



The neighborhood location, location:

Less than five minutes away: San Diego high-end Fashion Valley Shopping Center, 38 theater screens, 18-hole championship golf course and driving ranges, jogging and biking trails along San Diego River to Mission Bay. Largest YMCA in San Diego with two pools, work out rooms, basketball court, not to mention (two trolley stops, and three Starbucks)

Ten minutes away Little Italy with over 50 restaurants, famous Balboa Park, its museums, theaters and zoo, Old Town, Gaslight, North Park, Beaches. It is in the center of what is happening and fun.



2 MONTHS MINIMUM



Rent $3250

Security Deposit $3250

Cleaning Fee $250

Application Fee $40 per applicant

DRE Broker license 01299197



