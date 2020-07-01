6976 Jamacha Rd

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan bbq/grill

3 Bedroom 2 Bath House Remodeled & Upgraded - Remodeled house. Lots of space for parking. TTwo rooms have a private entrance.



Hablamos Espaol



Features:



-3 bedrooms

-2 full bathrooms

-Large gated front yard and back yard

-Gated private parking for 4 + cars

-Nicely remodeled and upgraded

-Quiet street

-2 of the bedrooms have independent access door from outside

-Large walk-in closet in rear master bedroom

-Ceiling fans throughout

-New window coverings

-New carpet

-Gas stove

-Refrigerator

-New quartz counter tops



Restaurants: Taqueria Imperial, BVM BBQ Grill Pizzeria, El Toro Mexican Grill

Vaqueros Carne Asada



Schools: H-Town Christian Academy, Fulton Elementary School, Morse High School,

O'Farrell Charter School



Close to the Keller Neighborhood Park



Priced to rent now



Rental Qualifications:



-All persons over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico score minimum 600

-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent

-Credit/background check



Utilities/Responsibilities:

-Tenants pay for water, sewer, trash, SDGE, cable, internet

-Rent $2,400

-Deposit $1,700



-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)



***Please apply if you qualify***



Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.



