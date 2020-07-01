6976 Jamacha Rd

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath House Remodeled & Upgraded - Remodeled house. Lots of space for parking. TTwo rooms have a private entrance.
Hablamos Espaol
Features:
-3 bedrooms
-2 full bathrooms
-Large gated front yard and back yard
-Gated private parking for 4 + cars
-Nicely remodeled and upgraded
-Quiet street
-2 of the bedrooms have independent access door from outside
-Large walk-in closet in rear master bedroom
-Ceiling fans throughout
-New window coverings
-New carpet
-Gas stove
-Refrigerator
-New quartz counter tops
Restaurants: Taqueria Imperial, BVM BBQ Grill Pizzeria, El Toro Mexican Grill
Vaqueros Carne Asada
Schools: H-Town Christian Academy, Fulton Elementary School, Morse High School,
O'Farrell Charter School
Close to the Keller Neighborhood Park
Priced to rent now
Rental Qualifications:
-All persons over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check
Utilities/Responsibilities:
-Tenants pay for water, sewer, trash, SDGE, cable, internet
-Rent $2,400
-Deposit $1,700
-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)
Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.
(RLNE5474562)