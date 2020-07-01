All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6976 Jamacha Rd
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

6976 Jamacha Rd

6976 Jamacha Road · No Longer Available
Location

6976 Jamacha Road, San Diego, CA 92114
Skyline

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
3 Bedroom 2 Bath House Remodeled & Upgraded - Remodeled house. Lots of space for parking. TTwo rooms have a private entrance.

Hablamos Espaol

For more information about this property and a full list of other properties
please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com You can apply online.

Features:

-3 bedrooms
-2 full bathrooms
-Large gated front yard and back yard
-Gated private parking for 4 + cars
-Nicely remodeled and upgraded
-Quiet street
-2 of the bedrooms have independent access door from outside
-Large walk-in closet in rear master bedroom
-Ceiling fans throughout
-New window coverings
-New carpet
-Gas stove
-Refrigerator
-New quartz counter tops

Restaurants: Taqueria Imperial, BVM BBQ Grill Pizzeria, El Toro Mexican Grill
Vaqueros Carne Asada

Schools: H-Town Christian Academy, Fulton Elementary School, Morse High School,
O'Farrell Charter School

Close to the Keller Neighborhood Park

Priced to rent now

Rental Qualifications:

-All persons over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check

Utilities/Responsibilities:
-Tenants pay for water, sewer, trash, SDGE, cable, internet
-Rent $2,400
-Deposit $1,700

-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)

***Please apply if you qualify***

Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.

(RLNE5474562)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6976 Jamacha Rd have any available units?
6976 Jamacha Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6976 Jamacha Rd have?
Some of 6976 Jamacha Rd's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6976 Jamacha Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6976 Jamacha Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6976 Jamacha Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6976 Jamacha Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6976 Jamacha Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6976 Jamacha Rd offers parking.
Does 6976 Jamacha Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6976 Jamacha Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6976 Jamacha Rd have a pool?
No, 6976 Jamacha Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6976 Jamacha Rd have accessible units?
No, 6976 Jamacha Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6976 Jamacha Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6976 Jamacha Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

