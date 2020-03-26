All apartments in San Diego
6929 Saranac Street
6929 Saranac Street

6929 Saranac Street · No Longer Available
Location

6929 Saranac Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with large upstairs loft - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a large upstairs loft that can be used as a third bedroom, TV room or office. Completely renovated custom kitchen features granite counters, custom cabinets, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Freshly painted. Large living room with fire place, great for those chilly nights. Wood floors. Upgraded bathrooms and large second story loft that can be used as a third bedroom, home office or TV room,. Two car garage!! Landscaping service included!! Full sized washer and Dryer included. Property is a two on one, this is the front house.

(RLNE4081159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6929 Saranac Street have any available units?
6929 Saranac Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6929 Saranac Street have?
Some of 6929 Saranac Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6929 Saranac Street currently offering any rent specials?
6929 Saranac Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6929 Saranac Street pet-friendly?
No, 6929 Saranac Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6929 Saranac Street offer parking?
Yes, 6929 Saranac Street offers parking.
Does 6929 Saranac Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6929 Saranac Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6929 Saranac Street have a pool?
No, 6929 Saranac Street does not have a pool.
Does 6929 Saranac Street have accessible units?
No, 6929 Saranac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6929 Saranac Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6929 Saranac Street does not have units with dishwashers.
