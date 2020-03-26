6929 Saranac Street

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with large upstairs loft - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a large upstairs loft that can be used as a third bedroom, TV room or office. Completely renovated custom kitchen features granite counters, custom cabinets, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Freshly painted. Large living room with fire place, great for those chilly nights. Wood floors. Upgraded bathrooms and large second story loft that can be used as a third bedroom, home office or TV room,. Two car garage!! Landscaping service included!! Full sized washer and Dryer included. Property is a two on one, this is the front house.



(RLNE4081159)