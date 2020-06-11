6888 Hyde Park Drive Unit D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly sauna

Spacious and lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo, Cental AC included - Large 2 Bedroom 2 bath condo with upgraded kitchen and bath. This unit is beautifully designed and offers new paint, custom cabinets, new tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, and crown molding in living room. This bottom floor end unit is nestled in prime location. The kitchen comes equipped with all appliances, dishwasher, stove, Refrigerator, and microwave included. Unit offers spacious master with walk in closet! Mirrored closets And a private patio. Central AC included! Complex has 2 pools, sauna, hot tub, gym Ping pong and billiards. This condo resides within school walking distance to Patrick Henry High School! Must see in person! Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. This is a 1-year lease and you have to have a income of at least two and one half times the rent. No bankruptcies! No evictions!

Please contact Barbara Rodriguez at 619-569-0615 to schedule a showing



(RLNE5143982)