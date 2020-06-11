All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6888 Hyde Park Drive Unit D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6888 Hyde Park Drive Unit D
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

6888 Hyde Park Drive Unit D

6888 Hyde Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6888 Hyde Park Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
Spacious and lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo, Cental AC included - Large 2 Bedroom 2 bath condo with upgraded kitchen and bath. This unit is beautifully designed and offers new paint, custom cabinets, new tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, and crown molding in living room. This bottom floor end unit is nestled in prime location. The kitchen comes equipped with all appliances, dishwasher, stove, Refrigerator, and microwave included. Unit offers spacious master with walk in closet! Mirrored closets And a private patio. Central AC included! Complex has 2 pools, sauna, hot tub, gym Ping pong and billiards. This condo resides within school walking distance to Patrick Henry High School! Must see in person! Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. This is a 1-year lease and you have to have a income of at least two and one half times the rent. No bankruptcies! No evictions!
Please contact Barbara Rodriguez at 619-569-0615 to schedule a showing

(RLNE5143982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6888 Hyde Park Drive Unit D have any available units?
6888 Hyde Park Drive Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6888 Hyde Park Drive Unit D have?
Some of 6888 Hyde Park Drive Unit D's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6888 Hyde Park Drive Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
6888 Hyde Park Drive Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6888 Hyde Park Drive Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 6888 Hyde Park Drive Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 6888 Hyde Park Drive Unit D offer parking?
No, 6888 Hyde Park Drive Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 6888 Hyde Park Drive Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6888 Hyde Park Drive Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6888 Hyde Park Drive Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 6888 Hyde Park Drive Unit D has a pool.
Does 6888 Hyde Park Drive Unit D have accessible units?
No, 6888 Hyde Park Drive Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 6888 Hyde Park Drive Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6888 Hyde Park Drive Unit D has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University