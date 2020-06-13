6843 Clara Lee Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful Allied Gardens House, 2 Car Garage, Yard/Patio, Pets OK - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house located in desirable Allied Gardens / Del Cerro area. Near Allied Gardens Recreation Center / Park. Close to shopping, schools, parks & freeway access.



-Centrally located

-Central A/C

-Kitchen has many cabinets, new fridge, built-in gas stove/oven

-Dining area / Breakfast nook

-Large living room with view of & access to the backyard, covered patio & fruit trees

-Plenty of storage space/storage cabinets inside & out

-Washer & dryer hook-up (electric)

-Spacious low maintenance backyard with nice fruit trees

-2 car garage with opener & remotes

-Pets ok with approval. Some Breed Restrictions. Meet/Greet Required.

-Good Credit Required. No Smokers. No Co-Signers.

1 year lease. Rent $2,495. Deposit $2,500 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.



Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a viewing.



Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf



Virtual tour: http://youtu.be/cDzQ9TYSeRg



(RLNE4814817)