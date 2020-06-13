6843 Clara Lee Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful Allied Gardens House, 2 Car Garage, Yard/Patio, Pets OK - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house located in desirable Allied Gardens / Del Cerro area. Near Allied Gardens Recreation Center / Park. Close to shopping, schools, parks & freeway access.
-Centrally located
-Central A/C
-Kitchen has many cabinets, new fridge, built-in gas stove/oven
-Dining area / Breakfast nook
-Large living room with view of & access to the backyard, covered patio & fruit trees
-Plenty of storage space/storage cabinets inside & out
-Washer & dryer hook-up (electric)
-Spacious low maintenance backyard with nice fruit trees
-2 car garage with opener & remotes
-Pets ok with approval. Some Breed Restrictions. Meet/Greet Required.
-Good Credit Required. No Smokers. No Co-Signers.
1 year lease. Rent $2,495. Deposit $2,500 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.
Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a viewing.
Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf
Virtual tour: http://youtu.be/cDzQ9TYSeRg
(RLNE4814817)