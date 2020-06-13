All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

6843 Clara Lee Avenue

6843 Clara Lee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6843 Clara Lee Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Allied Gardens House, 2 Car Garage, Yard/Patio, Pets OK - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house located in desirable Allied Gardens / Del Cerro area. Near Allied Gardens Recreation Center / Park. Close to shopping, schools, parks & freeway access.

-Centrally located
-Central A/C
-Kitchen has many cabinets, new fridge, built-in gas stove/oven
-Dining area / Breakfast nook
-Large living room with view of & access to the backyard, covered patio & fruit trees
-Plenty of storage space/storage cabinets inside & out
-Washer & dryer hook-up (electric)
-Spacious low maintenance backyard with nice fruit trees
-2 car garage with opener & remotes
-Pets ok with approval. Some Breed Restrictions. Meet/Greet Required.
-Good Credit Required. No Smokers. No Co-Signers.
1 year lease. Rent $2,495. Deposit $2,500 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.

Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a viewing.

Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf

Virtual tour: http://youtu.be/cDzQ9TYSeRg

(RLNE4814817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6843 Clara Lee Avenue have any available units?
6843 Clara Lee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6843 Clara Lee Avenue have?
Some of 6843 Clara Lee Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6843 Clara Lee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6843 Clara Lee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6843 Clara Lee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6843 Clara Lee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6843 Clara Lee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6843 Clara Lee Avenue offers parking.
Does 6843 Clara Lee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6843 Clara Lee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6843 Clara Lee Avenue have a pool?
No, 6843 Clara Lee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6843 Clara Lee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6843 Clara Lee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6843 Clara Lee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6843 Clara Lee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
