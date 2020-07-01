All apartments in San Diego
6820-C Hyde Park Dr
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

6820-C Hyde Park Dr

6820 Hyde Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6820 Hyde Park Dr, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful Ground Floor Condo - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath ground floor condo in quiet garden setting. Wood style flooring throughout (no carpeting), split floor plan with master suite separate from other two bedrooms, air-conditioning, and outdoor patio with additional storage and lovely views to greenspace and community swimming pool. Master suite has walk-in closet and en-suite bath. 2 assigned parking spaces, one of them covered. Complex has many amenities to enjoy such as swimming pools, spa, table tennis, gym, and clubhouse. Central San Carlos location with short walk to Patrick Henry High School, Mission Trails, convenient freeway access, and only minutes to SDSU. Note - 2 pets okay, size limit for dogs, max weight 20 lbs, 1 dog max.

No portion of the premises shall be sublet or assigned. Resident is prohibited from offering all or part of the premises for short-term rental, such as through AirBNB, VRBO or other such sites.

(RLNE5655643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6820-C Hyde Park Dr have any available units?
6820-C Hyde Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6820-C Hyde Park Dr have?
Some of 6820-C Hyde Park Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6820-C Hyde Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6820-C Hyde Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6820-C Hyde Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6820-C Hyde Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6820-C Hyde Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6820-C Hyde Park Dr offers parking.
Does 6820-C Hyde Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6820-C Hyde Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6820-C Hyde Park Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6820-C Hyde Park Dr has a pool.
Does 6820-C Hyde Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 6820-C Hyde Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6820-C Hyde Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6820-C Hyde Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

