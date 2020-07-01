6820-C Hyde Park Dr

Amenities

Beautiful Ground Floor Condo - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath ground floor condo in quiet garden setting. Wood style flooring throughout (no carpeting), split floor plan with master suite separate from other two bedrooms, air-conditioning, and outdoor patio with additional storage and lovely views to greenspace and community swimming pool. Master suite has walk-in closet and en-suite bath. 2 assigned parking spaces, one of them covered. Complex has many amenities to enjoy such as swimming pools, spa, table tennis, gym, and clubhouse. Central San Carlos location with short walk to Patrick Henry High School, Mission Trails, convenient freeway access, and only minutes to SDSU. Note - 2 pets okay, size limit for dogs, max weight 20 lbs, 1 dog max.



No portion of the premises shall be sublet or assigned. Resident is prohibited from offering all or part of the premises for short-term rental, such as through AirBNB, VRBO or other such sites.



