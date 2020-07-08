6816 Hyde Park Drive #F

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill

Bright spacious remodeled *pet friendly clean end unit condo with large private balcony. - Light and bright spacious remodeled *pet friendly Dell Cerro/San Carlos condo with wood, tile and carpet floors. Master has private bathroom and walk-in closets. Large private patio off living room with westerly views and great natural sunlight. Tandem parking space directly below unit with additional storage closet also below the unit. The Brentwood private condominium community features a community pool, a Jacuzzi, a billiards table, a ping-pong table, a gym, clubhouse, multiple BBQ's and large laundry room facilities. Located walking distance to mission trails, Cowles mountain, Lake Murray, a wide variety of restaurants, stores, Public Transportation and more. Minutes to Mission Valley and SDSU. *Pet Friendly: A total of one (1) usual and ordinary pet, not exceeding 20 pounds in weight, NO Attack Breeds, additional deposit required. This is a one year lease and renters insurance is required to rent with our company. If this condo interests you please contact Barbara at 619-569-0615 to schedule your personal tour of this beautiful property.



