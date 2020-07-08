All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

6816 Hyde Park Drive #F

6816 Hyde Park Drive · No Longer Available
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

6816 Hyde Park Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Bright spacious remodeled *pet friendly clean end unit condo with large private balcony. - Light and bright spacious remodeled *pet friendly Dell Cerro/San Carlos condo with wood, tile and carpet floors. Master has private bathroom and walk-in closets. Large private patio off living room with westerly views and great natural sunlight. Tandem parking space directly below unit with additional storage closet also below the unit. The Brentwood private condominium community features a community pool, a Jacuzzi, a billiards table, a ping-pong table, a gym, clubhouse, multiple BBQ's and large laundry room facilities. Located walking distance to mission trails, Cowles mountain, Lake Murray, a wide variety of restaurants, stores, Public Transportation and more. Minutes to Mission Valley and SDSU. *Pet Friendly: A total of one (1) usual and ordinary pet, not exceeding 20 pounds in weight, NO Attack Breeds, additional deposit required. This is a one year lease and renters insurance is required to rent with our company. If this condo interests you please contact Barbara at 619-569-0615 to schedule your personal tour of this beautiful property.

(RLNE5362674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6816 Hyde Park Drive #F have any available units?
6816 Hyde Park Drive #F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6816 Hyde Park Drive #F have?
Some of 6816 Hyde Park Drive #F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6816 Hyde Park Drive #F currently offering any rent specials?
6816 Hyde Park Drive #F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6816 Hyde Park Drive #F pet-friendly?
Yes, 6816 Hyde Park Drive #F is pet friendly.
Does 6816 Hyde Park Drive #F offer parking?
Yes, 6816 Hyde Park Drive #F offers parking.
Does 6816 Hyde Park Drive #F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6816 Hyde Park Drive #F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6816 Hyde Park Drive #F have a pool?
Yes, 6816 Hyde Park Drive #F has a pool.
Does 6816 Hyde Park Drive #F have accessible units?
No, 6816 Hyde Park Drive #F does not have accessible units.
Does 6816 Hyde Park Drive #F have units with dishwashers?
No, 6816 Hyde Park Drive #F does not have units with dishwashers.

