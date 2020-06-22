6805 Salizar St

Amenities

Gorgeous Clairemont Mesa Home with Wonderful Upgrades! - Beautiful single family home in quiet Clairemont Mesa neighborhood. Freshly painted (inside and out), cherry hardwood floors, travertine bathrooms, and crown molding are just some of the custom upgrades in this home. The new windows, new interior doors, and new ceiling fans in each bedroom add comfort and energy efficiency. Large custom kitchen features solid cherry cabinetry, 2 lazy susan lowers, marble countertops, and Turkish marble flooring and backsplash. Stainless steel appliances include 5-burner stove top with glass hood, convection wall oven, microwave, and dishwasher. The gas fireplace has marble surround and room above for a mounted TV. Enjoy the backyard oasis with sparkling pool, built in BBQ island, and gazebo. The large 2 car garage with plentiful storage space, built-in workbench, and full-size washer and dryer add to the convenience of this great home. Front yard landscaping, pool maintenance, pest control, and trash service are included. Conveniently located near freeways, shopping, and schools. To view this beautiful home, please call Fletcher Hills Properties at (619) 469-0186. Sorry, we do not accept smokers or pets and a 1-year lease is required.



