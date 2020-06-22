All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6805 Salizar St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6805 Salizar St
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

6805 Salizar St

6805 Salizar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Clairemont Mesa East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6805 Salizar Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Clairemont Mesa Home with Wonderful Upgrades! - Beautiful single family home in quiet Clairemont Mesa neighborhood. Freshly painted (inside and out), cherry hardwood floors, travertine bathrooms, and crown molding are just some of the custom upgrades in this home. The new windows, new interior doors, and new ceiling fans in each bedroom add comfort and energy efficiency. Large custom kitchen features solid cherry cabinetry, 2 lazy susan lowers, marble countertops, and Turkish marble flooring and backsplash. Stainless steel appliances include 5-burner stove top with glass hood, convection wall oven, microwave, and dishwasher. The gas fireplace has marble surround and room above for a mounted TV. Enjoy the backyard oasis with sparkling pool, built in BBQ island, and gazebo. The large 2 car garage with plentiful storage space, built-in workbench, and full-size washer and dryer add to the convenience of this great home. Front yard landscaping, pool maintenance, pest control, and trash service are included. Conveniently located near freeways, shopping, and schools. To view this beautiful home, please call Fletcher Hills Properties at (619) 469-0186. Sorry, we do not accept smokers or pets and a 1-year lease is required.

(RLNE4796443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6805 Salizar St have any available units?
6805 Salizar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6805 Salizar St have?
Some of 6805 Salizar St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6805 Salizar St currently offering any rent specials?
6805 Salizar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6805 Salizar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6805 Salizar St is pet friendly.
Does 6805 Salizar St offer parking?
Yes, 6805 Salizar St offers parking.
Does 6805 Salizar St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6805 Salizar St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6805 Salizar St have a pool?
Yes, 6805 Salizar St has a pool.
Does 6805 Salizar St have accessible units?
No, 6805 Salizar St does not have accessible units.
Does 6805 Salizar St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6805 Salizar St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Windsong
4856 Del Monte Ave
San Diego, CA 92107
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University