Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Amherst - A 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 1200 square foot condo with new appliances refrigerator, microwave and Dishwasher. Carpeting through out with plenty of closet space. Small patio in back with additional storage. Comes with one assigned parking spot with plenty of guest parking curbside. Washer and dryer hook ups available.Pool and jacuzzi. Minutes from the the 8 freeway, and SDSU



(RLNE5198074)