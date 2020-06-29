6760 Amherst Street - Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Availability - Immediately !!!



$1800 move in bonus available.



Perfect setup for college roommates or those needing lots of bedrooms.



Great layout in this 2350 square foot (approximately) 5 bedroom and 5 bath home located a short distance from San Diego State University and well located for access to other parts of San Diego.



Also has 2 large family rooms perfect for spreading out. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ceiling fans, newer building, 4 off-street parking spots. Includes A/C for those hot days!!



Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included for tenants use.



Rent: $3600 per month. Owner pays trash and gardener. All other utilities are tenant's responsibility.



Pet Policy - Owner prefers no pets.



Application Process



$40 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application package consisting of a photo ID, proof of income, and their application fee. Once all of these items are received we will process the applicants in a first come first served order.



Lease Signing Process



If applicants are approved by owner, Derrod Property Management will offer them a lease with general terms and conditions. If after review of these general lease terms and conditions the applicants want to proceed with the creation and signing of the lease, they will be required to pay Derrod Property Management a $200 non-refundable lease creation fee. If the applicants successfully sign the lease within 48 hours of being sent to them, the $200 non-refundable lease creation fee will be applied to the tenant's security deposit in full. If the tenants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours they will forfeit the lease creation fee and Derrod Property Management will retain the $200 for their time spent in preparing the requested lease that went unsigned by the applicants. Please know that the very last thing we want to do is take your $200 and not rent to approved applicants. If you are fully approved we want you!!! If approved applicants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours, Derrod Property Management reserves the right to move on to the next applicant in line.



