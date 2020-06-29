All apartments in San Diego
6760 Amherst Street - Unit A

6760 Amherst Street · No Longer Available
Location

6760 Amherst Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Availability - Immediately !!!

$1800 move in bonus available.

Perfect setup for college roommates or those needing lots of bedrooms.

Great layout in this 2350 square foot (approximately) 5 bedroom and 5 bath home located a short distance from San Diego State University and well located for access to other parts of San Diego.

Also has 2 large family rooms perfect for spreading out. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ceiling fans, newer building, 4 off-street parking spots. Includes A/C for those hot days!!

Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included for tenants use.

Rent: $3600 per month. Owner pays trash and gardener. All other utilities are tenant's responsibility.

Pet Policy - Owner prefers no pets.

Application Process

$40 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application package consisting of a photo ID, proof of income, and their application fee. Once all of these items are received we will process the applicants in a first come first served order.

Lease Signing Process

If applicants are approved by owner, Derrod Property Management will offer them a lease with general terms and conditions. If after review of these general lease terms and conditions the applicants want to proceed with the creation and signing of the lease, they will be required to pay Derrod Property Management a $200 non-refundable lease creation fee. If the applicants successfully sign the lease within 48 hours of being sent to them, the $200 non-refundable lease creation fee will be applied to the tenant's security deposit in full. If the tenants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours they will forfeit the lease creation fee and Derrod Property Management will retain the $200 for their time spent in preparing the requested lease that went unsigned by the applicants. Please know that the very last thing we want to do is take your $200 and not rent to approved applicants. If you are fully approved we want you!!! If approved applicants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours, Derrod Property Management reserves the right to move on to the next applicant in line.

For further information or to schedule a showing please contact

Derrod Properties
(619) 948-4029
CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6760 Amherst Street - Unit A have any available units?
6760 Amherst Street - Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6760 Amherst Street - Unit A have?
Some of 6760 Amherst Street - Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6760 Amherst Street - Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
6760 Amherst Street - Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6760 Amherst Street - Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 6760 Amherst Street - Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6760 Amherst Street - Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 6760 Amherst Street - Unit A offers parking.
Does 6760 Amherst Street - Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6760 Amherst Street - Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6760 Amherst Street - Unit A have a pool?
No, 6760 Amherst Street - Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 6760 Amherst Street - Unit A have accessible units?
No, 6760 Amherst Street - Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 6760 Amherst Street - Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 6760 Amherst Street - Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

