6725 Mission Gorge Rd 107A Available 07/13/20 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo w/ Parking, Utilities, Community Pool - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is available and ready for move in. The building is on Mission Gorge Rd. with a short drive to Friars Rd, the I-15, and I-8 freeways for commuting. Shopping, restaurants, and Kaiser Permanente Hospital are nearby. Secure community with gated entrances and parking. Inside the unit , there is carpet throughout the living spaces with tile in the kitchen and bathroom. Wall AC's and heaters. Stacked washer/dryer included in the kitchen. Storage closet on the private patio. One covered carport space assigned to the unit. Community laundry room and pool available for resident use. Water/sewer and trash are included. Residents are responsible for SDG&E and communication services. One small pet(25lbs) allowed by approval with $50 rent increase and $500 deposit.



VIEWINGS WITH RENTLY: Create an account on www(dot)Rently(dot)com and use the link below to do a Self Tour, will not be available to view until 7/13/2020

www.Rently.com/properties/1133408

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $35 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.



Requirements to rent:

1. Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.

2. A good credit score and clean history. (625 minimum)

3. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

4. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for

clarification if necessary.

5. A United States Social Security Number

6. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'?s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?

District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

7. You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$35 Application fee is NOT refundable.

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Jensen Properties San Diego, Inc.

info@JensenPropertiesSD.com

(858) 449-7294

https://jensenpropertiessd.com/

CA DRE License #01902511



