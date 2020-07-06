All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:01 AM

6719 Indio Way

6719 Indio Way · No Longer Available
Location

6719 Indio Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Sorrento Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bed / 2.5 Bath Home with Premium Panoramic Views in Sorrento Valley! - Replete with high-end upgrades and finishes, 6719 Indio Way is a four-bedroom, two-and-a half bath home offering premium panoramic views in the highly sought-after Sorrento Heights Community. Grand and spacious, this corner lot property has a classic layout with an oversized kitchen featuring granite countertops, custom maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, and a large pantry. Both the living area and kitchen open up to a well-maintained, bright and sunny backyard all overlooking the beautiful canyons to the south.

The oversized master retreat offers the same breathtaking canyon views along with a huge walk-in closet and highly upgraded dual sink bathroom with luxurious soaking tub and separate shower. Three additional bedrooms are also located on the second floor, ideal for family living. Also included is a large laundry room and two-car attached garage with additional driveway parking.

Sorrento Heights is a centrally located, sophisticated neighborhood filled with spacious single-family homes, well-kept picnic areas and expansive open space. Situated just minutes to the coast, the Golden Triangle, Torrey Pines Business Park, Sorrento Valley, award-winning schools, hiking trails and more, enjoy the tranquility this neighborhood offers along with stunning sunsets from your own backyard at Indio Way!

Call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 for your showing today! Please leave a message with your availability along with your name and contact phone number and our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.

$40 application fee per person. Credit Criteria 700+

Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165
www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals

Check us out on Facebook + Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/advantageteam
https://www.facebook.com/advantageteamRE

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5416011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6719 Indio Way have any available units?
6719 Indio Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6719 Indio Way have?
Some of 6719 Indio Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6719 Indio Way currently offering any rent specials?
6719 Indio Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6719 Indio Way pet-friendly?
No, 6719 Indio Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6719 Indio Way offer parking?
Yes, 6719 Indio Way offers parking.
Does 6719 Indio Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6719 Indio Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6719 Indio Way have a pool?
No, 6719 Indio Way does not have a pool.
Does 6719 Indio Way have accessible units?
No, 6719 Indio Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6719 Indio Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6719 Indio Way does not have units with dishwashers.

