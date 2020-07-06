Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

4 Bed / 2.5 Bath Home with Premium Panoramic Views in Sorrento Valley! - Replete with high-end upgrades and finishes, 6719 Indio Way is a four-bedroom, two-and-a half bath home offering premium panoramic views in the highly sought-after Sorrento Heights Community. Grand and spacious, this corner lot property has a classic layout with an oversized kitchen featuring granite countertops, custom maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, and a large pantry. Both the living area and kitchen open up to a well-maintained, bright and sunny backyard all overlooking the beautiful canyons to the south.



The oversized master retreat offers the same breathtaking canyon views along with a huge walk-in closet and highly upgraded dual sink bathroom with luxurious soaking tub and separate shower. Three additional bedrooms are also located on the second floor, ideal for family living. Also included is a large laundry room and two-car attached garage with additional driveway parking.



Sorrento Heights is a centrally located, sophisticated neighborhood filled with spacious single-family homes, well-kept picnic areas and expansive open space. Situated just minutes to the coast, the Golden Triangle, Torrey Pines Business Park, Sorrento Valley, award-winning schools, hiking trails and more, enjoy the tranquility this neighborhood offers along with stunning sunsets from your own backyard at Indio Way!



Call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 for your showing today! Please leave a message with your availability along with your name and contact phone number and our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.



$40 application fee per person. Credit Criteria 700+



Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165

www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals



Check us out on Facebook + Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/advantageteam

https://www.facebook.com/advantageteamRE



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5416011)