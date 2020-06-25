6705 Golden Glen Lane

Amenities

Spectacular Sorrento Valley View Home Available Now! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting

Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom view home in the heart of Sorrento Valley with approx. 2229 sq. ft. and numerous features and amenities such as gorgeous hardwood flooring downstairs, amazing views of Sorrento Valley, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen along with a large center island, separate formal dining area and casual eating areas, decorator paint and window treatments. Additionally, the master suite is expansive with a spa-like master bath area and walk-in closet. The master and the remaining bedrooms are all upstairs as well as the full-sized laundry room (washer and dryer included). Also included with this beautiful home is air conditioning, all major appliances, 2-car attached garage, ceiling fans, lots of windows making it light and bright and tons of storage. The back-yard area features a spacious patio area, artificial turf, fire pit and is perfect for entertaining. Upscale shopping, parks, and many wonderful walking trails close by as well. Close to the 805 and the 56 freeways for an easy commute and just minutes to wonderful area beaches. Sorry, NO CATS, but small dogs will be considered with prior approval from the owner and No smoking, please. Regular landscape maintenance is included in rental amount.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



