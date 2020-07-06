All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6682 Birchwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6682 Birchwood Street
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

6682 Birchwood Street

6682 Birchwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Allied Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6682 Birchwood Street, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Allied Gardens Doll House *** 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath *** - Allied Gardens is a Residential Neighborhood developed in 1955, in the middle of San Carlos, Del Cerro,
College and Grantville Areas. Pride of Ownership is evident on a drive through the neighborhood.
The Allied Gardens Rec Center, Pool, Parks and San Diego Unified Schools have given this area a
Family-Friendly Reputation.

This attractive 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home with Garage has been Freshly Painted inside and out, New Carpet through out, Dual Pane Windows, Wood Blinds, Central Heat and A/C, Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Washer and Dryer. The Backyard has a Park-Like setting and includes monthly gardening services.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4979455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6682 Birchwood Street have any available units?
6682 Birchwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6682 Birchwood Street have?
Some of 6682 Birchwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6682 Birchwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
6682 Birchwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6682 Birchwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 6682 Birchwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6682 Birchwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 6682 Birchwood Street offers parking.
Does 6682 Birchwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6682 Birchwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6682 Birchwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 6682 Birchwood Street has a pool.
Does 6682 Birchwood Street have accessible units?
No, 6682 Birchwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6682 Birchwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6682 Birchwood Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University