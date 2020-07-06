6682 Birchwood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Allied Gardens Doll House *** 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath *** - Allied Gardens is a Residential Neighborhood developed in 1955, in the middle of San Carlos, Del Cerro,

College and Grantville Areas. Pride of Ownership is evident on a drive through the neighborhood.

The Allied Gardens Rec Center, Pool, Parks and San Diego Unified Schools have given this area a

Family-Friendly Reputation.



This attractive 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home with Garage has been Freshly Painted inside and out, New Carpet through out, Dual Pane Windows, Wood Blinds, Central Heat and A/C, Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Washer and Dryer. The Backyard has a Park-Like setting and includes monthly gardening services.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4979455)