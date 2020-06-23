6650 Amherst St Unit 5A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking

Bright and Remodeled Apartment Located in a Quiet 55+ Community! - This GREAT 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment has just been updated with new patio sliding doors and windows, a new shower, a new oven, and fresh paint. There has also been an A/C unit installed. With your own private patio you will be able to enjoy the outdoors and scenery from the comfort of your home. This friendly complex offers convenient access into the building and handicapped parking out front if needed. There is also a nice community room and laundry facilities down the hall to enjoy.



Utilities included- water, trash, sewer, HOA fees,pest control, and landscaping



For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Morgan at (619) 589-6222 x 123

The Helm Management Co.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4624399)