Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6650 Amherst St Unit 5A

6650 Amherst St · No Longer Available
Location

6650 Amherst St, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Bright and Remodeled Apartment Located in a Quiet 55+ Community! - This GREAT 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment has just been updated with new patio sliding doors and windows, a new shower, a new oven, and fresh paint. There has also been an A/C unit installed. With your own private patio you will be able to enjoy the outdoors and scenery from the comfort of your home. This friendly complex offers convenient access into the building and handicapped parking out front if needed. There is also a nice community room and laundry facilities down the hall to enjoy.

Utilities included- water, trash, sewer, HOA fees,pest control, and landscaping

For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Morgan at (619) 589-6222 x 123
The Helm Management Co.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4624399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6650 Amherst St Unit 5A have any available units?
6650 Amherst St Unit 5A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6650 Amherst St Unit 5A have?
Some of 6650 Amherst St Unit 5A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6650 Amherst St Unit 5A currently offering any rent specials?
6650 Amherst St Unit 5A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6650 Amherst St Unit 5A pet-friendly?
No, 6650 Amherst St Unit 5A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6650 Amherst St Unit 5A offer parking?
Yes, 6650 Amherst St Unit 5A does offer parking.
Does 6650 Amherst St Unit 5A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6650 Amherst St Unit 5A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6650 Amherst St Unit 5A have a pool?
No, 6650 Amherst St Unit 5A does not have a pool.
Does 6650 Amherst St Unit 5A have accessible units?
Yes, 6650 Amherst St Unit 5A has accessible units.
Does 6650 Amherst St Unit 5A have units with dishwashers?
No, 6650 Amherst St Unit 5A does not have units with dishwashers.
