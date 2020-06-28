All apartments in San Diego
6618 Hillgrove Drive

Location

6618 Hillgrove Drive, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 4 Bath Home - Tenant Planet is proud to present 6618 Hillgrove Drive. This home featuring a fitness center, is located in San Diego, 1 mile from the distinguished Hearst Elementrey school, 6 miles from Balboa Park and 8 miles from Downtown San Diego This home has air-conditioning. With direct access to a balcony, the home consists of 4 bedrooms and a fully equipped kitchen. The home has a terrace. Golfing can be enjoyed nearby. University of San Diego is 8 miles from 6618 Hillgrove Drive Home Home, while Maritime Museum of San Diego is 8 miles away. The nearest airport is San Diego International Airport, 9 miles from the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4221462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6618 Hillgrove Drive have any available units?
6618 Hillgrove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6618 Hillgrove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6618 Hillgrove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6618 Hillgrove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6618 Hillgrove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6618 Hillgrove Drive offer parking?
No, 6618 Hillgrove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6618 Hillgrove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6618 Hillgrove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6618 Hillgrove Drive have a pool?
No, 6618 Hillgrove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6618 Hillgrove Drive have accessible units?
No, 6618 Hillgrove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6618 Hillgrove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6618 Hillgrove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6618 Hillgrove Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6618 Hillgrove Drive has units with air conditioning.
