6555 Caminito Scioto

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Serene views of mountains and city lights! This townhome lives like a single family home. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath is nestled in the gated community of Windemere in La Jolla. Enjoy lots of natural sunlight and an open space feeling with high vaulted ceilings to everyones desire. Brand new hardwood flooring throughout the townhome with carpets in the bedrooms. Enjoy upgraded kitchen counter tops, a new range hood, new stove and a new washer & dryer. Come and see this amazing gem. It will not last long!