All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6555 Caminito Scioto.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6555 Caminito Scioto
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:07 AM

6555 Caminito Scioto

6555 Caminito Scioto · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6555 Caminito Scioto, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Serene views of mountains and city lights! This townhome lives like a single family home. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath is nestled in the gated community of Windemere in La Jolla. Enjoy lots of natural sunlight and an open space feeling with high vaulted ceilings to everyones desire. Brand new hardwood flooring throughout the townhome with carpets in the bedrooms. Enjoy upgraded kitchen counter tops, a new range hood, new stove and a new washer & dryer. Come and see this amazing gem. It will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6555 Caminito Scioto have any available units?
6555 Caminito Scioto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6555 Caminito Scioto have?
Some of 6555 Caminito Scioto's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6555 Caminito Scioto currently offering any rent specials?
6555 Caminito Scioto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6555 Caminito Scioto pet-friendly?
No, 6555 Caminito Scioto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6555 Caminito Scioto offer parking?
Yes, 6555 Caminito Scioto offers parking.
Does 6555 Caminito Scioto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6555 Caminito Scioto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6555 Caminito Scioto have a pool?
Yes, 6555 Caminito Scioto has a pool.
Does 6555 Caminito Scioto have accessible units?
No, 6555 Caminito Scioto does not have accessible units.
Does 6555 Caminito Scioto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6555 Caminito Scioto has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University