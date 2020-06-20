All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 19 2019 at 4:11 PM

645 Tibbett Street

645 Tibbett Street · No Longer Available
Location

645 Tibbett Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Skyline

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upgraded 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with fenced in yard and front deck! The kitchen has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile flooring. There is vinyl plank flooring in living room and hallway, plus new carpet in 3 bedrooms. This home comes with a split ac system to cool the home and has a large backyard with fire pit. Pets Welcome!

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 Tibbett Street have any available units?
645 Tibbett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 Tibbett Street have?
Some of 645 Tibbett Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 Tibbett Street currently offering any rent specials?
645 Tibbett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 Tibbett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 Tibbett Street is pet friendly.
Does 645 Tibbett Street offer parking?
No, 645 Tibbett Street does not offer parking.
Does 645 Tibbett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 Tibbett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 Tibbett Street have a pool?
No, 645 Tibbett Street does not have a pool.
Does 645 Tibbett Street have accessible units?
No, 645 Tibbett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 645 Tibbett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 Tibbett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
