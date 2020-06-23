Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool hot tub

6390 Rancho Mission Road - #205 Available 06/06/20 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom South Exposure - This one bedroom, one bathroom faces the Interior court yard, pool, spa, and community center. Unit has newer carpet and paint with wall mounted A/C. The one bedroom has a walk-in closet and bathroom has been nicely updated. Property comes with one assigned carport as well as permit space and water is included as well. Small Pets Considered.



Apply today, this unit will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176



Small pets under 30lbs considered.



(RLNE3763111)