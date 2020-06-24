6363 Caminito Juanico

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated Town-home with Views - 3Br/2Ba, 1221 Sq. Ft., Updated Town-home with Views.

NEW Paint Throughout!

Large Living Room w/ Bamboo Flooring Throughout.

New Kitchen, Dark cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-tops

Large Dining Area with Slider Door to Balcony.

Fabulous Updated Bathroom, New Granite Counter-tops, Glass Doors, Rain Shower .

Updated lighting

New Samsung Front Loaded Washer & Dryer with Steam Feature.

Master Suite w/ Large Modern Closet & en-suite, Updated Modern Bath, & Slider to Patio.

Storage Galore, 1 car garage + 1 Parking Space Behind Gate.

Common grass area + patio

Close to Fashion Valley Shopping, Restaurants, Golf Course & QUALCOMM Stadium

Available Now

Non-smoking Property

Small pet OK!

Please Contact Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to Schedule a Viewing

CalDRE #01359752

www.MercerProperites.com



(RLNE2697472)