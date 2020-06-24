All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6363 Caminito Juanico.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6363 Caminito Juanico
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

6363 Caminito Juanico

6363 Caminito Juanico · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Morena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6363 Caminito Juanico, San Diego, CA 92111
Morena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated Town-home with Views - 3Br/2Ba, 1221 Sq. Ft., Updated Town-home with Views.
NEW Paint Throughout!
Large Living Room w/ Bamboo Flooring Throughout.
New Kitchen, Dark cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-tops
Large Dining Area with Slider Door to Balcony.
Fabulous Updated Bathroom, New Granite Counter-tops, Glass Doors, Rain Shower .
Updated lighting
New Samsung Front Loaded Washer & Dryer with Steam Feature.
Master Suite w/ Large Modern Closet & en-suite, Updated Modern Bath, & Slider to Patio.
Storage Galore, 1 car garage + 1 Parking Space Behind Gate.
Common grass area + patio
Close to Fashion Valley Shopping, Restaurants, Golf Course & QUALCOMM Stadium
Available Now
Non-smoking Property
Small pet OK!
Please Contact Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to Schedule a Viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperites.com

(RLNE2697472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6363 Caminito Juanico have any available units?
6363 Caminito Juanico doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6363 Caminito Juanico have?
Some of 6363 Caminito Juanico's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6363 Caminito Juanico currently offering any rent specials?
6363 Caminito Juanico is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6363 Caminito Juanico pet-friendly?
Yes, 6363 Caminito Juanico is pet friendly.
Does 6363 Caminito Juanico offer parking?
Yes, 6363 Caminito Juanico offers parking.
Does 6363 Caminito Juanico have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6363 Caminito Juanico offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6363 Caminito Juanico have a pool?
No, 6363 Caminito Juanico does not have a pool.
Does 6363 Caminito Juanico have accessible units?
No, 6363 Caminito Juanico does not have accessible units.
Does 6363 Caminito Juanico have units with dishwashers?
No, 6363 Caminito Juanico does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University