6358 Rancho Mission Road Unit: 616

Amenities
This is a centrally located 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in the Grantville neighborhood with easy access to the 15 freeway and not far from Mission Valley, SDSU and Qualcomm Stadium. The community offers a Pool, Jacuzzi and BBQ's. There is 1 assigned covered parking space and an additional guest parking pass.
12 Month Lease
Unfurnished
Utilities: Tenant pays gas, electric.
Laundry: On Site
Parking: 1 assigned covered parking space, #32 + 1 guest parking space
Appliances: oven/stove, refrigerator, microwave
Special Features: Pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ
No Smoking
Pets considered with $500 Increased Security Deposit & $25 Pet Rent
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
