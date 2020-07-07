All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6358 Rancho Mission Road Unit: 616

6358 Rancho Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

6358 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
This is a centrally located 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in the Grantville neighborhood with easy access to the 15 freeway and not far from Mission Valley, SDSU and Qualcomm Stadium. The community offers a Pool, Jacuzzi and BBQ's. There is 1 assigned covered parking space and an additional guest parking pass.

12 Month Lease
Unfurnished
Utilities: Tenant pays gas, electric.
Laundry: On Site
Parking: 1 assigned covered parking space, #32 + 1 guest parking space
Appliances: oven/stove, refrigerator, microwave
Special Features: Pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ
No Smoking
Pets considered with $500 Increased Security Deposit & $25 Pet Rent

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
Apply at www.PennyRealty.com / CA BRE Lic. #00935682

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6358 Rancho Mission Road Unit: 616 have any available units?
6358 Rancho Mission Road Unit: 616 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6358 Rancho Mission Road Unit: 616 have?
Some of 6358 Rancho Mission Road Unit: 616's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6358 Rancho Mission Road Unit: 616 currently offering any rent specials?
6358 Rancho Mission Road Unit: 616 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6358 Rancho Mission Road Unit: 616 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6358 Rancho Mission Road Unit: 616 is pet friendly.
Does 6358 Rancho Mission Road Unit: 616 offer parking?
Yes, 6358 Rancho Mission Road Unit: 616 offers parking.
Does 6358 Rancho Mission Road Unit: 616 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6358 Rancho Mission Road Unit: 616 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6358 Rancho Mission Road Unit: 616 have a pool?
Yes, 6358 Rancho Mission Road Unit: 616 has a pool.
Does 6358 Rancho Mission Road Unit: 616 have accessible units?
No, 6358 Rancho Mission Road Unit: 616 does not have accessible units.
Does 6358 Rancho Mission Road Unit: 616 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6358 Rancho Mission Road Unit: 616 does not have units with dishwashers.

