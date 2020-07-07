6358 Rancho Mission Road Unit: 616

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

This is a centrally located 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in the Grantville neighborhood with easy access to the 15 freeway and not far from Mission Valley, SDSU and Qualcomm Stadium. The community offers a Pool, Jacuzzi and BBQ's. There is 1 assigned covered parking space and an additional guest parking pass.



12 Month Lease

Unfurnished

Utilities: Tenant pays gas, electric.

Laundry: On Site

Parking: 1 assigned covered parking space, #32 + 1 guest parking space

Appliances: oven/stove, refrigerator, microwave

Special Features: Pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ

No Smoking

Pets considered with $500 Increased Security Deposit & $25 Pet Rent



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

Apply at www.PennyRealty.com / CA BRE Lic. #00935682



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

