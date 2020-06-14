All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6352 Castejon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6352 Castejon Drive
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

6352 Castejon Drive

6352 Castejon Drive · (858) 752-0333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6352 Castejon Drive, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$22,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 7 Bath · 4900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This Spectacular, warm and inviting, beautifully appointed Mediterranean Estate offers 4,500 sq ft of living space featuring the Main House, Guest House and Separate Housekeepers Quarters all on a flat half acre of Enchanting Grounds! Hidden behind the Entry Gates, it sits in a Park Like Setting with a Pool, Gazebo, Out-Door Kitchen, Pizza Oven and Sound system. The Main House is Elegant, spacious and grand in a comfortable way that warms the heart! Gorgeously furnished and thoughtfully decorated!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6352 Castejon Drive have any available units?
6352 Castejon Drive has a unit available for $22,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6352 Castejon Drive have?
Some of 6352 Castejon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6352 Castejon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6352 Castejon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6352 Castejon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6352 Castejon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6352 Castejon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6352 Castejon Drive does offer parking.
Does 6352 Castejon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6352 Castejon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6352 Castejon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6352 Castejon Drive has a pool.
Does 6352 Castejon Drive have accessible units?
No, 6352 Castejon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6352 Castejon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6352 Castejon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6352 Castejon Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
KOLL Center
904 State Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity