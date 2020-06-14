6352 Castejon Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

This Spectacular, warm and inviting, beautifully appointed Mediterranean Estate offers 4,500 sq ft of living space featuring the Main House, Guest House and Separate Housekeepers Quarters all on a flat half acre of Enchanting Grounds! Hidden behind the Entry Gates, it sits in a Park Like Setting with a Pool, Gazebo, Out-Door Kitchen, Pizza Oven and Sound system. The Main House is Elegant, spacious and grand in a comfortable way that warms the heart! Gorgeously furnished and thoughtfully decorated!