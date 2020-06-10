All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6327 Caminito Partida.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6327 Caminito Partida
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

6327 Caminito Partida

6327 Caminito Partida · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Morena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6327 Caminito Partida, San Diego, CA 92111
Morena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6327 Caminito Partida Available 09/01/19 Newly Renovated Mission Valley Townhouse for Rent - Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Mission Valley townhouse available for rent. Location is wonderful, close to a number of local shopping centers, restaurants, as well as the pool and clubhouse amenities within the complex. Recent upgrades include new windows, new flooring, upgraded kitchen and appliances, and updated bathrooms. Included with all this is a private balcony with great views of Mission Valley, as well as the greenbelt along the rear of the property that provides a peaceful and aesthetically pleasing ambiance. A single attached garage is included as well.

(RLNE5077230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6327 Caminito Partida have any available units?
6327 Caminito Partida doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6327 Caminito Partida have?
Some of 6327 Caminito Partida's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6327 Caminito Partida currently offering any rent specials?
6327 Caminito Partida is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6327 Caminito Partida pet-friendly?
Yes, 6327 Caminito Partida is pet friendly.
Does 6327 Caminito Partida offer parking?
Yes, 6327 Caminito Partida offers parking.
Does 6327 Caminito Partida have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6327 Caminito Partida offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6327 Caminito Partida have a pool?
Yes, 6327 Caminito Partida has a pool.
Does 6327 Caminito Partida have accessible units?
No, 6327 Caminito Partida does not have accessible units.
Does 6327 Caminito Partida have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6327 Caminito Partida has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University