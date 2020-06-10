Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6327 Caminito Partida Available 09/01/19 Newly Renovated Mission Valley Townhouse for Rent - Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Mission Valley townhouse available for rent. Location is wonderful, close to a number of local shopping centers, restaurants, as well as the pool and clubhouse amenities within the complex. Recent upgrades include new windows, new flooring, upgraded kitchen and appliances, and updated bathrooms. Included with all this is a private balcony with great views of Mission Valley, as well as the greenbelt along the rear of the property that provides a peaceful and aesthetically pleasing ambiance. A single attached garage is included as well.



(RLNE5077230)