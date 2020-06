Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

6262 DOROTHY STREET Available 08/01/19 *JUST REDUCED!!! BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM HOUSE WALKABLE TO SDSU* - LARGE AND SPACIOUS 5 BEDROOM COLLEGE AREA HOME. WALK A FEW BLOCKS WEST AND YOUR AT THE ENTRANCE TO SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY. THIS HOME HAS EVERYTHING YOU'LL WANT! LIVING ROOM BRANCHES OFF TO 5 BEDROOMS WITH 3 BATHROOMS AND PLENTY OF PRIVACY. NEW CARPET AND PAINT THROUGH OUT WITH FIREPLACE AND AIR CONDITIONING. UPDATED KITCHEN COMES WITH ALL APPLIANCES AND OPENS UP TO LARGE FENCED BACKYARD. YARD HAS NEW PATIO AND IS FRESHLY LANDSCAPED, PLENTY OF ROOM TO BBQ OR ENTERTAIN. NEWLY PAINTED EXTERIOR WITH DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE WITH DRIVEWAY PROVIDES PLENTY OF PARKING FOR ALL OCCUPANTS. COME TAKE A LOOK THIS GEM WILL GO QUICKLY!



(RLNE4969975)