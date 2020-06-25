6233 Malcolm Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Description



Centrally located single story home! Single story home with attached garage, oak hardwood floors, tile and vinyl in kitchens and bathrooms, tile countertops, dual pane windows throughout, built-in desk in hallway, lots of closet space, mirrored closet doors, ceiling fans, custom recessed lighting, patio, big yard and storage shed. Newer appliances with gas range, built- in microwave, dish washer and refrigerator in almond shade to match updated kitchen cabinetry and tile. Wired for alarm system. Close to shopping, schools, centrally located in San Diego with easy freeway access. Will allow 1 dog only max 25lbs.