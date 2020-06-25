All apartments in San Diego
6233 Malcolm Dr
6233 Malcolm Dr

6233 Malcolm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6233 Malcolm Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Description

Centrally located single story home! Single story home with attached garage, oak hardwood floors, tile and vinyl in kitchens and bathrooms, tile countertops, dual pane windows throughout, built-in desk in hallway, lots of closet space, mirrored closet doors, ceiling fans, custom recessed lighting, patio, big yard and storage shed. Newer appliances with gas range, built- in microwave, dish washer and refrigerator in almond shade to match updated kitchen cabinetry and tile. Wired for alarm system. Close to shopping, schools, centrally located in San Diego with easy freeway access. Will allow 1 dog only max 25lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6233 Malcolm Dr have any available units?
6233 Malcolm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6233 Malcolm Dr have?
Some of 6233 Malcolm Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6233 Malcolm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6233 Malcolm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6233 Malcolm Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6233 Malcolm Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6233 Malcolm Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6233 Malcolm Dr offers parking.
Does 6233 Malcolm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6233 Malcolm Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6233 Malcolm Dr have a pool?
No, 6233 Malcolm Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6233 Malcolm Dr have accessible units?
No, 6233 Malcolm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6233 Malcolm Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6233 Malcolm Dr has units with dishwashers.
