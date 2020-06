Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking playground pool garage hot tub

Townhome for rent at Friars Village! - Two story townhome for rent at Friars Village! Attached one car garage for parking, plus carport. Small patio off dinning room. Washer/dryer within unit. Pool, spa, and playground onsite. Near USD, Fashion Valley Mall, and restaurants. Quick access to the 5, 8, 15, 163, and 805 freeways. No pets allowed.



(RLNE4795833)