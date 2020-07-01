6208 Caminito del Oeste

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Gorgeous 3bdrm, 2.5ba town home in University Canyon West - Gorgeous 2bdrm, 2.5ba with a Loft that can be used as an office, game room or meditation area. This town home is immaculate inside and out. A 2car garage, fire place and soaring ceilings that fill the home with natural light are just a few of the homes wonderful amenities. This spacious home also offers an open floor plan, wood slate flooring, tile flooring and carpet flooring along with granite kitchen counter tops and maple cabinets and more. Beautiful backyard perfect for entertaining and relaxing with sprinkler system, lighting and custom planters up the slope. Located in University Canyon West, just minutes to downtown, SD airport, Fashion Valley and the local beaches. Steps away from Tecolote Canyon for your walking and hiking enjoyment. A must see before its no longer available. For a property tour please call Luz at 619-250-4753



(RLNE5466638)