Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6208 Caminito del Oeste
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

6208 Caminito del Oeste

6208 Caminito Del Oeste · No Longer Available
Location

6208 Caminito Del Oeste, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3bdrm, 2.5ba town home in University Canyon West - Gorgeous 2bdrm, 2.5ba with a Loft that can be used as an office, game room or meditation area. This town home is immaculate inside and out. A 2car garage, fire place and soaring ceilings that fill the home with natural light are just a few of the homes wonderful amenities. This spacious home also offers an open floor plan, wood slate flooring, tile flooring and carpet flooring along with granite kitchen counter tops and maple cabinets and more. Beautiful backyard perfect for entertaining and relaxing with sprinkler system, lighting and custom planters up the slope. Located in University Canyon West, just minutes to downtown, SD airport, Fashion Valley and the local beaches. Steps away from Tecolote Canyon for your walking and hiking enjoyment. A must see before its no longer available. For a property tour please call Luz at 619-250-4753

(RLNE5466638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6208 Caminito del Oeste have any available units?
6208 Caminito del Oeste doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6208 Caminito del Oeste have?
Some of 6208 Caminito del Oeste's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6208 Caminito del Oeste currently offering any rent specials?
6208 Caminito del Oeste is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6208 Caminito del Oeste pet-friendly?
Yes, 6208 Caminito del Oeste is pet friendly.
Does 6208 Caminito del Oeste offer parking?
Yes, 6208 Caminito del Oeste offers parking.
Does 6208 Caminito del Oeste have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6208 Caminito del Oeste does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6208 Caminito del Oeste have a pool?
No, 6208 Caminito del Oeste does not have a pool.
Does 6208 Caminito del Oeste have accessible units?
No, 6208 Caminito del Oeste does not have accessible units.
Does 6208 Caminito del Oeste have units with dishwashers?
No, 6208 Caminito del Oeste does not have units with dishwashers.

