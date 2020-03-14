All apartments in San Diego
6203 Mesita Dr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

6203 Mesita Dr

6203 Mesita Drive · (619) 503-3335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6203 Mesita Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This newly remodeled 5 bedroom 3 Full bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego is Spacious, walking distance to SDSU and freeway. New Kitchen with Quartz counter tops and Stainless steel appliances. 2 New Refrigerators one with filtered Ice & Water, Microwave, & washer and dryer all included. New bathrooms with customer tiles showers, new vanities with quartz counter tops. New Dual paned windows are great for keeping the house well insulated and reducing noise and privacy. New Electrical & HVAC including central Air conditioning. The Hardwood floors have been refinished. NO CARPET! 2 car detached garage and long driveway. Small Private backyard. We can add a Jacuzzi and turf for the backyard for an additional $300/month to cover the expense.

San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.
DRE# 01874614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6203 Mesita Dr have any available units?
6203 Mesita Dr has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6203 Mesita Dr have?
Some of 6203 Mesita Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6203 Mesita Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6203 Mesita Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6203 Mesita Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6203 Mesita Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6203 Mesita Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6203 Mesita Dr does offer parking.
Does 6203 Mesita Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6203 Mesita Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6203 Mesita Dr have a pool?
No, 6203 Mesita Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6203 Mesita Dr have accessible units?
No, 6203 Mesita Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6203 Mesita Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6203 Mesita Dr has units with dishwashers.
