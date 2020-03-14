6203 Mesita Dr

Amenities

This newly remodeled 5 bedroom 3 Full bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego is Spacious, walking distance to SDSU and freeway. New Kitchen with Quartz counter tops and Stainless steel appliances. 2 New Refrigerators one with filtered Ice & Water, Microwave, & washer and dryer all included. New bathrooms with customer tiles showers, new vanities with quartz counter tops. New Dual paned windows are great for keeping the house well insulated and reducing noise and privacy. New Electrical & HVAC including central Air conditioning. The Hardwood floors have been refinished. NO CARPET! 2 car detached garage and long driveway. Small Private backyard. We can add a Jacuzzi and turf for the backyard for an additional $300/month to cover the expense.



San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

