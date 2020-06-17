Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

6182 Agee St. #198 Available 08/01/19 1 Bed/1 Bath Unit in University City - Unit in Park Condos II

- Vaulted Ceilings

- Spacious Living-room and Bedroom

- Granite Counter-top

- Third Floor Unit



- PARKING: 1 Designated Space in Shared Garage

- APPLIANCES: Refrigerator

- COMMUNITY FEATURES: Pool, Coin Laundry on-site



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



(RLNE4067616)