Amenities
6182 Agee St. #198 Available 08/01/19 1 Bed/1 Bath Unit in University City - Unit in Park Condos II
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Spacious Living-room and Bedroom
- Granite Counter-top
- Third Floor Unit
- PARKING: 1 Designated Space in Shared Garage
- APPLIANCES: Refrigerator
- COMMUNITY FEATURES: Pool, Coin Laundry on-site
Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)
Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123
*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*
**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**
For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html
Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779
(RLNE4067616)