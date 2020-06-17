All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6182 Agee St. #198.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6182 Agee St. #198
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

6182 Agee St. #198

6182 Agee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6182 Agee Street, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
6182 Agee St. #198 Available 08/01/19 1 Bed/1 Bath Unit in University City - Unit in Park Condos II
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Spacious Living-room and Bedroom
- Granite Counter-top
- Third Floor Unit

- PARKING: 1 Designated Space in Shared Garage
- APPLIANCES: Refrigerator
- COMMUNITY FEATURES: Pool, Coin Laundry on-site

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4067616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6182 Agee St. #198 have any available units?
6182 Agee St. #198 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6182 Agee St. #198 have?
Some of 6182 Agee St. #198's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6182 Agee St. #198 currently offering any rent specials?
6182 Agee St. #198 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6182 Agee St. #198 pet-friendly?
No, 6182 Agee St. #198 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6182 Agee St. #198 offer parking?
Yes, 6182 Agee St. #198 offers parking.
Does 6182 Agee St. #198 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6182 Agee St. #198 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6182 Agee St. #198 have a pool?
Yes, 6182 Agee St. #198 has a pool.
Does 6182 Agee St. #198 have accessible units?
No, 6182 Agee St. #198 does not have accessible units.
Does 6182 Agee St. #198 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6182 Agee St. #198 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University