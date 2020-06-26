All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6162 Acorn St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6162 Acorn St
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

6162 Acorn St

6162 Acorn St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rolando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6162 Acorn St, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2Bed/ 1Bath Single Family Home Water/ Sewer/ Trash INCLUDED! - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home Close to Schools, Parks, Shopping Plaza & SDSU, Public transportation!

KITCHEN FEATURES: Gas Oven/ Stove, Refrigerator.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Single story Home, Refinished Hard Wood and vinyl Flooring, Wall AC unit, Private back patio area, Street parking, Washer/Dryer in unit -- Small Pets OK on approval. No Smoking. Water/ Sewer/ Trash INCLUDED!

Lease

Please Do Not Disturb Occupants.

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References
No co-signers

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4941766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6162 Acorn St have any available units?
6162 Acorn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6162 Acorn St have?
Some of 6162 Acorn St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6162 Acorn St currently offering any rent specials?
6162 Acorn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6162 Acorn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6162 Acorn St is pet friendly.
Does 6162 Acorn St offer parking?
No, 6162 Acorn St does not offer parking.
Does 6162 Acorn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6162 Acorn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6162 Acorn St have a pool?
No, 6162 Acorn St does not have a pool.
Does 6162 Acorn St have accessible units?
No, 6162 Acorn St does not have accessible units.
Does 6162 Acorn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6162 Acorn St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University