6154 Caminito Pan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 23
6154 Caminito Pan
No Longer Available
Location
6154 Caminito Pan, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6154 Caminito Pan have any available units?
6154 Caminito Pan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6154 Caminito Pan have?
Some of 6154 Caminito Pan's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6154 Caminito Pan currently offering any rent specials?
6154 Caminito Pan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6154 Caminito Pan pet-friendly?
No, 6154 Caminito Pan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6154 Caminito Pan offer parking?
No, 6154 Caminito Pan does not offer parking.
Does 6154 Caminito Pan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6154 Caminito Pan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6154 Caminito Pan have a pool?
Yes, 6154 Caminito Pan has a pool.
Does 6154 Caminito Pan have accessible units?
No, 6154 Caminito Pan does not have accessible units.
Does 6154 Caminito Pan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6154 Caminito Pan has units with dishwashers.
