All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6154 Caminito Pan.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6154 Caminito Pan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6154 Caminito Pan

6154 Caminito Pan · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6154 Caminito Pan, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6154 Caminito Pan have any available units?
6154 Caminito Pan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6154 Caminito Pan have?
Some of 6154 Caminito Pan's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6154 Caminito Pan currently offering any rent specials?
6154 Caminito Pan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6154 Caminito Pan pet-friendly?
No, 6154 Caminito Pan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6154 Caminito Pan offer parking?
No, 6154 Caminito Pan does not offer parking.
Does 6154 Caminito Pan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6154 Caminito Pan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6154 Caminito Pan have a pool?
Yes, 6154 Caminito Pan has a pool.
Does 6154 Caminito Pan have accessible units?
No, 6154 Caminito Pan does not have accessible units.
Does 6154 Caminito Pan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6154 Caminito Pan has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University