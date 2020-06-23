6146 Syracuse Lane

Amenities

This two story 5BD/3BA is located close to the Westfield/UTC shopping center and Bristol Farms, as well as in walking distance to Spreckels Elementary School & Standley Middle. On the first floor, right as you enter the home, is a formal living and dining room, which lead you to a kitchen and family room with a cozy fireplace. There is also a full bed and bath located on the first floor as well. Upstairs, the open master bedroom has a private deck looking out over the beautiful views of Rose Canyon. There are three other bedrooms upstairs, with one connected to another large and open balcony looking out over the street.



Enjoy entertaining or relaxing with friends and family in the beautiful garden and patio area. This home features a large two car garage and in unit laundry.