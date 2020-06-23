All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6146 Syracuse Lane

6146 Syracuse Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6146 Syracuse Lane, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/66b374a0fd ----
This two story 5BD/3BA is located close to the Westfield/UTC shopping center and Bristol Farms, as well as in walking distance to Spreckels Elementary School & Standley Middle. On the first floor, right as you enter the home, is a formal living and dining room, which lead you to a kitchen and family room with a cozy fireplace. There is also a full bed and bath located on the first floor as well. Upstairs, the open master bedroom has a private deck looking out over the beautiful views of Rose Canyon. There are three other bedrooms upstairs, with one connected to another large and open balcony looking out over the street.

Enjoy entertaining or relaxing with friends and family in the beautiful garden and patio area. This home features a large two car garage and in unit laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6146 Syracuse Lane have any available units?
6146 Syracuse Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6146 Syracuse Lane have?
Some of 6146 Syracuse Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6146 Syracuse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6146 Syracuse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6146 Syracuse Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6146 Syracuse Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6146 Syracuse Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6146 Syracuse Lane offers parking.
Does 6146 Syracuse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6146 Syracuse Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6146 Syracuse Lane have a pool?
No, 6146 Syracuse Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6146 Syracuse Lane have accessible units?
No, 6146 Syracuse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6146 Syracuse Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6146 Syracuse Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
