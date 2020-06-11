6132 Pembroke Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This property is centrally located, close to SDSU.5 Bedroom, 3 full bathrooms 2 newly remodeled. Kitchen completely remodeled with cabinets quartz counter tops. Stainless steel appliances including 2 fridges, Microwave and New Washer/Dryer. New Central Heating and Air. Walking distance to SDSU. Huge Den with doors leads to backyard. Office has room off it as well. New Wood Floors. 1 car garage. Large Back Yard.

San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off-Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. Professionally Managed Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

BRE No. 01776680