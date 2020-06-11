All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:38 AM

6132 Pembroke Dr

6132 Pembroke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6132 Pembroke Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property is centrally located, close to SDSU.5 Bedroom, 3 full bathrooms 2 newly remodeled. Kitchen completely remodeled with cabinets quartz counter tops. Stainless steel appliances including 2 fridges, Microwave and New Washer/Dryer. New Central Heating and Air. Walking distance to SDSU. Huge Den with doors leads to backyard. Office has room off it as well. New Wood Floors. 1 car garage. Large Back Yard.
San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off-Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. Professionally Managed Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.
BRE No. 01776680

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6132 Pembroke Dr have any available units?
6132 Pembroke Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6132 Pembroke Dr have?
Some of 6132 Pembroke Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6132 Pembroke Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6132 Pembroke Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6132 Pembroke Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6132 Pembroke Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6132 Pembroke Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6132 Pembroke Dr does offer parking.
Does 6132 Pembroke Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6132 Pembroke Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6132 Pembroke Dr have a pool?
No, 6132 Pembroke Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6132 Pembroke Dr have accessible units?
No, 6132 Pembroke Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6132 Pembroke Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6132 Pembroke Dr has units with dishwashers.
