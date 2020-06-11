6132 Pembroke Dr

Amenities
This property is centrally located, close to SDSU.5 Bedroom, 3 full bathrooms 2 newly remodeled. Kitchen completely remodeled with cabinets quartz counter tops. Stainless steel appliances including 2 fridges, Microwave and New Washer/Dryer. New Central Heating and Air. Walking distance to SDSU. Huge Den with doors leads to backyard. Office has room off it as well. New Wood Floors. 1 car garage. Large Back Yard.
San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off-Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. Professionally Managed Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.
BRE No. 01776680