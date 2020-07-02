6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #316

Amenities

parking 24hr gym pool air conditioning elevator tennis court

Top Floor-End Unit Condo in the Heart of Mission Valley near Stadium - Quiet End Unit...3rd Floor...Bedroom Loft...

New carpet & paint in gray tones

Available 4/15/20 to move in

Close to SDSU...Stadium...24 Hour Fitness...Bus,Trolley,& Hwy 8 & 15.

Mission Verde Complex

Large One Bedroom with Good Natural Light

Central Air Conditioning and Heating

Vaulted Ceilings

Elevator or Stair Access available

One Assigned Parking Space near Stairway

Good Condition

Laundry On 1st Floor in same building

Rent includes water & trash

No Pets

Min 1 year lease

Deposit is $1475 due at time of signing lease

Must provide proof of Renters Insurance

Apply on-line JKP-propertymanagement.com $35 application fee

Must have verifiable income 2.5 times rental amount & Min credit score of 620



(RLNE2409199)