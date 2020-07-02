6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #316

Amenities
Top Floor-End Unit Condo in the Heart of Mission Valley near Stadium - Quiet End Unit...3rd Floor...Bedroom Loft...
New carpet & paint in gray tones
Available 4/15/20 to move in
Close to SDSU...Stadium...24 Hour Fitness...Bus,Trolley,& Hwy 8 & 15.
Mission Verde Complex
Large One Bedroom with Good Natural Light
Central Air Conditioning and Heating
Vaulted Ceilings
Elevator or Stair Access available
One Assigned Parking Space near Stairway
Good Condition
Laundry On 1st Floor in same building
Rent includes water & trash
No Pets
Min 1 year lease
Deposit is $1475 due at time of signing lease
Must provide proof of Renters Insurance
Apply on-line JKP-propertymanagement.com $35 application fee
Must have verifiable income 2.5 times rental amount & Min credit score of 620
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2409199)