All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #316.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #316
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #316

6131 Rancho Mission Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Grantville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6131 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

parking
24hr gym
pool
air conditioning
elevator
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Top Floor-End Unit Condo in the Heart of Mission Valley near Stadium - Quiet End Unit...3rd Floor...Bedroom Loft...
New carpet & paint in gray tones
Available 4/15/20 to move in
Close to SDSU...Stadium...24 Hour Fitness...Bus,Trolley,& Hwy 8 & 15.
Mission Verde Complex
Large One Bedroom with Good Natural Light
Central Air Conditioning and Heating
Vaulted Ceilings
Elevator or Stair Access available
One Assigned Parking Space near Stairway
Good Condition
Laundry On 1st Floor in same building
Rent includes water & trash
No Pets
Min 1 year lease
Deposit is $1475 due at time of signing lease
Must provide proof of Renters Insurance
Apply on-line JKP-propertymanagement.com $35 application fee
Must have verifiable income 2.5 times rental amount & Min credit score of 620

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2409199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #316 have any available units?
6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #316 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #316 have?
Some of 6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #316's amenities include parking, 24hr gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #316 currently offering any rent specials?
6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #316 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #316 pet-friendly?
No, 6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #316 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #316 offer parking?
Yes, 6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #316 offers parking.
Does 6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #316 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #316 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #316 have a pool?
Yes, 6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #316 has a pool.
Does 6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #316 have accessible units?
No, 6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #316 does not have accessible units.
Does 6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #316 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #316 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University