All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6119 Roberts Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6119 Roberts Dr
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

6119 Roberts Dr

6119 Roberts Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Paradise Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6119 Roberts Drive, San Diego, CA 92139
Paradise Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6119 Roberts Dr Available 10/01/19 Remodeled Paradise Hills Home With Spectacular Views - This renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath with a sun room is a must see. On the end of a cul da sac, the property has great panoramic views of San Diego Bay and the Pacific Ocean from Point Loma to Tijuana. Great backyard with fruit trees, a deck and shed that can be used as a play house for kids, a work room, or for storage. All stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with granite counter tops. Laundry hook ups in the attached one car garage. New flooring throughout, wood and tile. Pets are allowed upon approval. Call or Text Neil for an appointment at 619-417-2824. Managed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. BRE# 01911665

(RLNE3353659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6119 Roberts Dr have any available units?
6119 Roberts Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6119 Roberts Dr have?
Some of 6119 Roberts Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6119 Roberts Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6119 Roberts Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6119 Roberts Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6119 Roberts Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6119 Roberts Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6119 Roberts Dr offers parking.
Does 6119 Roberts Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6119 Roberts Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6119 Roberts Dr have a pool?
No, 6119 Roberts Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6119 Roberts Dr have accessible units?
No, 6119 Roberts Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6119 Roberts Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6119 Roberts Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University