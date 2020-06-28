Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6119 Roberts Dr Available 10/01/19 Remodeled Paradise Hills Home With Spectacular Views - This renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath with a sun room is a must see. On the end of a cul da sac, the property has great panoramic views of San Diego Bay and the Pacific Ocean from Point Loma to Tijuana. Great backyard with fruit trees, a deck and shed that can be used as a play house for kids, a work room, or for storage. All stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with granite counter tops. Laundry hook ups in the attached one car garage. New flooring throughout, wood and tile. Pets are allowed upon approval. Call or Text Neil for an appointment at 619-417-2824. Managed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. BRE# 01911665



(RLNE3353659)