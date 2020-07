Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Newly Remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with hardwood flooring. Located on 6118 Pembroke, this home also has a Brand New Master Bathroom and walk in closet! Equipped with a 2 Garage with the Washer/Dryer inside. All major appliances are included here! This is a great location, walk to SDSU! Schedule a Viewing of this home TODAY!

For an interactive 3D tour of this home, just copy and paste this link in your browser!! - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=da3AhkCTqav