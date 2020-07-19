All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 604 Catalina Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
604 Catalina Blvd.
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

604 Catalina Blvd.

604 Catalina Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

604 Catalina Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92106
Wooded Area

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Point Loma Wooded Area Home *Move in Special!! - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in the Wooded Area of Point Loma. Home boasts 3 fountains giving you the feel of being at your own hidden oasis. There are several fruit trees along with three raised flower beds to plant fruit, veggies or flowers to your hearts delight. Relax on the evening and weekends in your pool. Pool service and gardener included. Home is equipped with solar and soft water equipment. 2 car garage, corner lot. Extra bonus with the solar, saving you up to $250 per month! Interior of home is light and bright with a total of four skylights! This home is a must see!

Take advantage of our move in special- $500 off your second months rent- help pay the movers :)
The home is ready to move in now!

(RLNE4604986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Catalina Blvd. have any available units?
604 Catalina Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 604 Catalina Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
604 Catalina Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Catalina Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 604 Catalina Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 604 Catalina Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 604 Catalina Blvd. offers parking.
Does 604 Catalina Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Catalina Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Catalina Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 604 Catalina Blvd. has a pool.
Does 604 Catalina Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 604 Catalina Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Catalina Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Catalina Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Catalina Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Catalina Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University