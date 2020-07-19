604 Catalina Blvd.

Amenities

Point Loma Wooded Area Home *Move in Special!! - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in the Wooded Area of Point Loma. Home boasts 3 fountains giving you the feel of being at your own hidden oasis. There are several fruit trees along with three raised flower beds to plant fruit, veggies or flowers to your hearts delight. Relax on the evening and weekends in your pool. Pool service and gardener included. Home is equipped with solar and soft water equipment. 2 car garage, corner lot. Extra bonus with the solar, saving you up to $250 per month! Interior of home is light and bright with a total of four skylights! This home is a must see!



Take advantage of our move in special- $500 off your second months rent- help pay the movers :)

The home is ready to move in now!



(RLNE4604986)